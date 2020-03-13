CISC Design Module 7 – Moment Connections for Seismic Applications, 3rd Edition

��}�v�8������bg'�z�p�e|~헱Ǌ6a���~���N!�a�)�f�;��'J�I_�3C�*��2|����1�����o�&?9{sq���1��w��i+*���+�tߔg�μɱ�p�7gg��ˢ��a]=q� }gBoẊ�N��^o�R�����fx�jh+i�L/:�N W� ���ŘBw��'0UYSU�@����$����o b�1������)3JT�'�|�M���n@����E`-{f�5VL��zÁϊߙa1`E�Ca���RT�hdh�4�k�L�_P.ò�5��L�Sc�mA͇' 4�ᮿ��d��c rk��mmf?��̅�j�M����}s����S�7!p���/���������Iz��=Q�(�7˞�iy�Z� ���M�>��TյJ��V�j�vY���^��J�W�l@ߘ�1�B˹��L��1m�{e�����i��X�j��.d�=+#����ٺ��� 7Ɠ��W���՟>����=���S�.6��:�Z� (�҈�PK��g,0����0�;�����-�`UE� !]ʦ��O�m(�$<_xc499_ssjnn>�L5^��^�.��d��B��g�_��YIO� ?�cf�Q�����W���NB�W�'�7��=���(|B���*i�����i- Ƃ�,�v5���=Ri �I�!(I{��b���v��� ���O���K����O��zn���[(;R�|���ֈ{���,x|�R���^ ���Yk�>���b!T+n
Disclaimer
CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC