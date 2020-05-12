CISC is Pleased to Offer the Webinar Presented in French: COVID-19: Now What? Managing This Risk Via Contract

CISC is pleased to offer the webinar presented in French: Covid-19 et sous-traitants : ce que vous devez savoir, on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 am EDT. Maxime Cantin, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, will address the rights and remedies available to subcontractors in connection with the covid-19 and about some precautions to take in future contracts. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Please note that this is the French version of the webinar: COVID-19: Now What? Managing This Risk Via Contract, which was presented by the CISC on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8264237664455821326

Following your registration, you will receive an email from « CISC Webinars customercare@gotowebinar.com » with the webinar link. If not in your Inbox, please check your Junk Email folder.