Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CISION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of CISN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:28pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed sale to an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 22, 2019, Cision announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Platinum Equity for $10 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $2.74 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Cision’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Cision’s stock has recently traded well above the $10 per share deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Cision shareholders.

If you own shares of Cision and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.  

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pADARO ENERGY TBK PT : Jatiluhur Jazz Festival 2019, World Jazz at the Jatiluhur Dam
AQ
05:48pOCEAN WILSONS : 3Q19 Conference Call Transcript
PU
05:48pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – WLH, CARB, KEM, LTS
GL
05:39pSHATTERED GLASS : Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
RE
05:37pTRITON INTERNATIONAL : Names Carla Heiss as General Counsel
BU
05:36pAP FACT CHECK : Trump sticks with the debunked Ukraine theory
AQ
05:35pSHATTERED GLASS : Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
RE
05:35pUK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
RE
05:32pUNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pQMIS FINANCE SECURITIES CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : shares rise as it lines up to meet targets
5THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group