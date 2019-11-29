CISN, IBKC, LPT, and CARO Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cision’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Shareholders of Cision will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of Cision owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cision-ltd .

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IBKC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IBERIABANK’s agreement to be acquired by First Horizon National Corporation. Shareholders of IBERIABANK will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each share of IBERIABANK owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-iberiabank-corporation .

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Liberty Property Trust’s agreement to be acquired by Prologis, Inc. Shareholders of Liberty Property Trust will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis for each share of Liberty Property Trust owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-liberty-property-trust.

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CARO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Financial’s agreement to be acquired by United Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Carolina Financial will receive 1.13 shares of United Bankshares for each share of Carolina Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-financial-corporation .

