CISN, IBKC, LPT, and CARO Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

11/29/2019 | 04:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cision’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Shareholders of Cision will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of Cision owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cision-ltd.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IBKC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IBERIABANK’s agreement to be acquired by First Horizon National Corporation. Shareholders of IBERIABANK will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each share of IBERIABANK owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-iberiabank-corporation.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Liberty Property Trust’s agreement to be acquired by Prologis, Inc. Shareholders of Liberty Property Trust will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis for each share of Liberty Property Trust owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-liberty-property-trust.

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CARO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Financial’s agreement to be acquired by United Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Carolina Financial will receive 1.13 shares of United Bankshares for each share of Carolina Financial owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-financial-corporation.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
