CISO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Silicon Valley CISO Summit— How Enterprise Security Enables Cutting-Edge Innovation

02/10/2020 | 06:44pm EST

Prominent security and technology leaders headlining the 2020 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include Snehal Antani, Chief Technology Officer at the United States Department of Defense, Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners, Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services at Palo Alto Networks, Gary Hayslip, Director of Information Security, CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisors, and Matthew Rosenquist, Cybersecurity Strategist for Intel Corporation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The road to innovation is littered with risks for the enterprise. The elite among cybersecurity executives stay acutely informed on the advancing nature of digital security threats and develop world-class strategies to stay ahead in the war against cyber crime. This commitment to excellence enables CISOs and cybersecurity leaders to help the organization strike a balance between security and innovation and securely steer the enterprise through these times of unprecedented disruption.

Stay informed on the most incisive strategies employed by industry leaders and gain a competitive edge within a secure enterprise by attending HMG Strategy’s 2020 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit.

The event will take place at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, California on March 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Click here to learn more and reserve your seat today.

“We are operating in an era of groundbreaking business transformation,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President & CEO. “CISOs and security executives are delivering game-changing leadership and fostering an innovative winning culture. Join our network of premier cybersecurity leaders to learn what it takes to win today and secure the enterprise into the future.”

The Silicon Valley CISO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk, by Snehal Antani, CTO at the United States Department of Defense. In addition to sharing the strategies and insights he has absorbed from working from four organizations—GE Capital, Splunk, The U.S. Department of Defense and a recent startup he is spearheading—Antani will present on the leadership and team skills he learned from the U.S. Department of Defense, and what he wishes he had known before onboarding.

Other key sessions will include:

  • An executive panel, “Creating Your Future Professional Brand as an IT Security Leader,” in which security and search executives from SoftBank Investment Advisers, Alta Associates and Hitch Partners will discuss partnering across the business to establish value within the team and recommendations for security leaders to strengthen their professional brands and accelerate their career paths
  • An executive panel of top technology executives who sit on company boards who will be speaking about the skills necessary to be effective in a board position, and what it takes to become boardroom-ready
  • An executive panel on embracing innovation while driving the digital roadmap to a secure enterprise
  • An executive panel on the use of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and behavioral analytics and opportunities for protecting the enterprise, featuring executives from Intel, Palo Alto Networks and FireEye
  • An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk powered by Presenting Partner Forescout Technologies
  • An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk powered by Presenting Partner Darktrace

Presenting Partners at the Silicon Valley CISO summit will be Darktrace and Forescout, and the Gold Partner will be Sonatype. Info-Tech Research Group will be the Preferred Research Partner. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia.
To visit the Silicon Valley CISO Summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a5a2bd2-e195-4077-8150-98f830363f6d

Primary Logo

HMG Strategy's 2020 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CISOs and security leaders in Silicon Valley as they explore best practices for securely steering the enterprise into the next era of digital business.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
