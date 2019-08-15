CIT Unmanned Systems Advisory Board Members Lead Ground-Breaking Initiative.

Herndon, VA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DroneUp, LLC, an end-to-end drone pilot service provider for aerial data collection, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Services (RFP# E194-79435) by the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide UAS (drone) services to all state agencies, institutions of higher education, and other public bodies and entities in Virginia. The award is the first of its kind for the drone industry and a highly anticipated announcement after a competitive request-for-proposal process with multiple national drone organizations.



DroneUp’s award includes but is not limited to service categories for Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Support, Aerial Inspection or Mapping Data Services, Agricultural and Gaming, and Agency Media Relations and Marketing. The Commonwealth anticipates that the primary users will be the Departments of Aviation, Emergency Management, Transportation, Forestry, Mines, Minerals and Energy, and all Public Universities and Community Colleges.



The services under the award are available for use by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization. Participating states will be able to use the award for the benefit of state departments, institutions, agencies, political subdivisions, and other eligible entities. For further information please see www.NASPOValuePoint.org.



Tom Walker, DroneUp’s CEO, stated, “We appreciate the Commonwealth’s efforts to streamline public sector access to leading-edge UAS services through this award. We look forward to supporting our hardworking state and local agencies both in the Commonwealth and nationwide.”

About DroneUp

DroneUp provides end-to-end aerial data collection services to commercial industries and public sector organizations, leveraging our patent-pending platform, Mission Match™️. Through the Mission Match™️ platform, we can locate, qualify, and deploy a single-pilot or multi-pilot crew according to our clients’ requirements. The DroneUp staff consists of successful business leaders, with expertise in aviation, IT, law, public safety, digital transformation, public sector, and drone flight operations. DroneUp is dedicated to providing a comprehensive network of pilots while maintaining a steadfast commitment to our efficient client services and safety. DroneUp is located in 50 states with over 8000 certified drone pilots. DroneUp is SWaM (Small, Woman-owned, and Minority-owned Business) certified as a small business by the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information: droneup.com



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org



About The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT

Launched in 2017, the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center serves as a unifying voice and primary source for information and assistance related to the unmanned systems landscape in Virginia and is charged with building on the rich assets and business climate to make Virginia "THE" state for unmanned systems. The Center is responsible for developing an entrepreneurial culture regarding Autonomous Systems across Virginia, encouraging economic growth across the Commonwealth via Autonomous emergent business activities, and continuing to increase the Commonwealth's position as a leader of the Autonomous Systems community. For more information about the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, please visit https://www.vus.virginia.gov/. You can also follow on Twitter



Attachments

Tracy Tynan, Director Virginia Unmanned System at CIT tracy.tynan@CIT.org Amy Wiegand DroneUp 757-657-4886