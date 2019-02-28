CITT Canadian International Trade Tribunal : ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CANADA CORPORATION

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CANADA CORPORATION

v.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND GOVERNMENT SERVICES

File No. PR-2018-043

IN THE MATTER OF a complaint filed by Alion Science and Technology Canada Corporation and Alion Science and Technology Corporation pursuant to subsection 30.11(1) of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act, R.S.C., 1985, c. 47 (4th Supp.);

AND FURTHER TO a decision of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal to conduct an inquiry into the complaint pursuant to subsection 30.13(1) of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act;

AND FURTHER TO a motion filed by the Department of Public Works and Government Services on December 12, 2018, pursuant to Rule 24 of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Rules for an order dismissing the complaint on the grounds that the complainants do not have standing to bring the complaint before the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, and that the Canadian International Trade Tribunal does not have jurisdiction to conduct the inquiry;

AND FURTHER TO a motion filed by the intervener, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., on December 13, 2018, pursuant to Rule 24 of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Rules for an order dismissing the complaint on the grounds that the complainants do not have standing to file a complaint before the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, that the Canadian International Trade Tribunal does not have jurisdiction to conduct the inquiry, and the complaint is premature.

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CANADA CORPORATION AND ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Complainants

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal has determined that Alion Science and Technology Canada Corporation and Alion Science and Technology Corporation do not have standing to file a complaint before the Canadian International Trade Tribunal. Pursuant to paragraph 10(a) of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal hereby dismisses the complaint, ceases its inquiry and terminates all proceedings related thereto.

Jean Bédard

Jean Bédard, Q.C.

Presiding Member

The statement of reasons will be issued at a later date.

