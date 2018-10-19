CITT Canadian International Trade Tribunal : CARBON STEEL WELDED PIPE

CARBON STEEL WELDED PIPE

Inquiry No. NQ-2018-003

NOTICE OF COMMENCEMENT OF INQUIRY

Notice was received by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal on October 18, 2018, from the Director General of the Trade and Anti-dumping Programs Directorate at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), stating that a preliminary determination had been made respecting the dumping of carbon steel welded pipe, commonly identified as standard pipe, in the nominal size range from ½ inch up to and including 6 inches (12.7 mm to 168.3 mm in outside diameter) inclusive, in various forms and finishes, usually supplied to meet ASTM A53, ASTM A135, ASTM A252, ASTM A589, ASTM A795, ASTM F1083 or Commercial Quality, or AWWA C200-97 or equivalent specifications, including water well casing, piling pipe, sprinkler pipe and fencing pipe, but excluding oil and gas line pipe made to API specifications exclusively, originating in or exported from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Turkey and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Pursuant to section 42 of the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA), the Tribunal has initiated an inquiry to determine whether the dumping of the above-mentioned goods has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury, and to determine such other matters as the Tribunal is required to determine under that section.

Each person or government wishing to participate in the inquiry and at the hearing as a party must file a notice of participation with the Tribunal on or before November 2, 2018. Each counsel who intends to represent a party in the inquiry and at the hearing must file a notice of representation, as well as a declaration and undertaking, with the Tribunal on or before November 2, 2018.

A public hearing relating to this inquiry will be held in the Tribunal's Hearing Room No. 1, 18th Floor, 333 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, Ontario, commencing on the 14th day of January 2019, at 9:30 a.m., to hear evidence and representations by interested parties.

In accordance with section 46 of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act, a person who provides information to the Tribunal and who wishes some or all of the information to be kept confidential must submit to the Tribunal, at the time the information is provided, a statement designating the information as confidential, together with an explanation as to why that information is designated as confidential. Furthermore, the person must submit a non-confidential summary of the information designated as confidential or a statement indicating why such a summary cannot be made.

Written submissions, correspondence and requests for information regarding this notice should be addressed to the Registrar, Secretariat to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, 15th Floor, 333 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0G7, 613-993-3595 (telephone), citt-tcce@tribunal.gc.ca (e-mail).

Further details regarding this inquiry, including the schedule of key events, are contained in the documents entitled 'Additional Information' and 'Inquiry Schedule' appended to the notice of commencement of inquiry available on the Tribunal's Web site at www.citt-tcce.gc.ca/en/dumping-and-subsidizing/inquiries-section-42/noti....

Dated at Ottawa, Ontario

this 19th day of October 2018

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Pursuant to section 42 of SIMA, the Tribunal will now determine whether the dumping of the above-mentioned goods has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury, and determine such other matters as the Tribunal is required to determine under that section.

Along with the notice of commencement of inquiry, the Tribunal has sent letters to the domestic producer, importers, foreign producers and certain purchasers with a known interest in the inquiry providing details on the procedures, as well as the schedule for the inquiry. Some interested parties have been requested to complete questionnaires.

All questionnaires can be downloaded from the Tribunal's Web site at www.citt-tcce.gc.ca/questionnaires.

REQUESTS FOR PRODUCT EXCLUSIONS

The Tribunal's Guideline to Making Requests for Product Exclusions, which can be found on the Tribunal's Web site at www.citt-tcce.gc.ca/en/g_excl_e, describes the procedure for filing requests for specific product exclusions. This guide also includes a form for filing requests for product exclusions and a form for any party that opposes a request to respond to such requests. This does not preclude parties from making submissions in a different format if they so wish, provided all the information and supporting documentation requested in the forms are included. Please see the attached schedule for the filing deadlines for the product exclusion process.

REQUESTS FOR A PUBLIC INTEREST INQUIRY

In the event of an injury finding, a request for a public interest inquiry conducted pursuant to subsection 45(1) of SIMA may be made by any party to the injury inquiry or by any other group or person affected by the injury finding. Such a request must be filed with the Tribunal within 45 days of an injury finding. A public interest inquiry is completely separate from an injury inquiry. The Tribunal is not seeking and does not expect submissions on public interest issues during the injury inquiry.

PROCEDURE FOR FILING WITH THE TRIBUNAL

Parties and the public may file documents electronically with the Tribunal through its Secure E‑filing Service athttps://efiling-depote-pub.citt-tcce.gc.ca/submit-eng.aspx. The information is fully encrypted from the sender to the Tribunal.

PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing relating to this inquiry will be held in the Tribunal's Hearing Room No. 1, 18th Floor, 333 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, Ontario, commencing on the 14th day of January 2019, at 9:30 a.m., to hear evidence and representations by interested parties.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal Rules govern these proceedings.

Written and oral communication with the Tribunal may be in English or in French.

In order to observe and understand production processes, the Tribunal, accompanied by its staff, may conduct plant visits.

At the end of these proceedings, the Tribunal will issue a decision supported by a summary of the case, a summary of the arguments and an analysis of the case. The decision will be posted on its Web site and distributed to the parties and interested persons, as well as to organizations and persons that have registered to receive decisions of the Tribunal.

INQUIRY SCHEDULE

October 19, 2018 - Distribution of notice of commencement of inquiry and schedule

Questionnaires available on Tribunal's Web site

November 2, 2018 - Notices of participation and representation, declarations and undertakings

November 13, 2018 - Replies to all questionnaires

December 7, 2018 - Distribution of Tribunal exhibits, including the investigation report

To be determined - Investigation report teleconference (if required)

December 7 to 14, 2018 - Requests for information (RFIs)

December 13, 2018, by noon - Requests for product exclusions

December 14, 2018, by noon - Cases of parties supporting a finding of injury

December 18, 2018 - Objections to RFIs

December 21, 2019, by noon - Responses to requests for product exclusions

December 21, 2018 - Tribunal decisions on RFIs

December 21, 2018, by noon - Cases of parties opposing a finding of injury

January 3, 2019, by noon - Replies to RFIs

January 3, 2019, by noon - Replies to responses to requests for product exclusions

January 3, 2019, by noon - Reply submissions of parties supporting a finding of injury

January 14, 2019 - Public hearing

February 15, 2019 - Finding issued

March 4, 2019 - Statement of reasons issued