CITT Canadian International Trade Tribunal : COLD-ROLLED STEEL

IN THE MATTER OF a preliminary injury inquiry, pursuant to subsection 34(2) of the Special Import Measures Act, respecting:

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal, pursuant to the provisions of subsection 34(2) of the Special Import Measures Act, has conducted a preliminary injury inquiry into whether the evidence discloses a reasonable indication that the alleged injurious dumping and subsidizing of cold-reduced flat‑rolled sheet products of carbon steel (alloy and non-alloy), in coils or cut lengths, in thicknesses up to 0.142 inches (3.61 mm) and widths up to 73 inches (1854 mm) inclusive, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and excluding: a) organic coated (including pre-paint and laminate) and metallic coated steel; b) steel products for use in the manufacture of passenger automobiles, buses, trucks, ambulances or hearses or chassis therefor, or parts thereof, or accessories or parts thereof; c) steel products for use in the manufacture of aeronautic products; d) perforated steel; e) stainless steel; f) silicon-electrical steel; and g) tool steel, have caused injury or retardation or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

This preliminary injury inquiry follows the notification, on May 25, 2018, that the President of the Canada Border Services Agency had initiated investigations into the alleged injurious dumping and subsidizing of the above-mentioned goods.

Pursuant to subsection 37.1(1) of the Special Import Measures Act, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal hereby determines that there is evidence that discloses a reasonable indication that the dumping and subsidizing of the above-mentioned goods have caused or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

The statement of reasons will be issued within 15 days.

Tribunal Panel: Jean Bédard, Presiding Member

Rose Ritcey, Member

Ann Penner, Member

Support Staff: Laura Little, Counsel

Gayatri Shankarraman, Lead Analyst

Joseph Long, Analyst

Mylene Lanthier, Analyst

The Registrar

Secretariat to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal

333 Laurier Avenue West

15th Floor

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0G7

[1]. As a domestic industry is already established, the Tribunal need not consider the question of retardation.

[2]. R.S.C., 1985, c. S-15 [SIMA]

[3]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol. 1V at 78.

[4]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol. 1V at 89, 99.

[5]. Certain Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (9 October 2001), NQ-2001-002 (CITT); Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (27 August 1999), NQ-99-001 (CITT).

[6]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-11, Vol. 1V.

[7]. Certain Cold-Rolled Steel Sheet Products (29 July 1993), NQ-92-009 (CITT).

[8]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-12, Vol. 1V. For example, POSCO noted paragraph 10 of the statement of evidence of W. Butler of AMD and Confidential Attachment 3 of AMD's reply submission. See Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01A, Vol. 3; Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01 (protected), Vol. 4.

[9]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-13, Vol. 1V.

[10]. For injury inquiries under section 42 of SIMA that involve a single subject country, the Tribunal's practice is to make a cumulative assessment of the injurious effects of goods that are both dumped and subsidized (cross‑cumulation). The Tribunal therefore considers that it would be inconsistent not to cross-cumulate the subject goods in a preliminary injury inquiry and has consequently assessed the cumulative effects of the dumping and subsidizing of the subject goods on the domestic industry.

[11]. Grain Corn (10 October 2000), PI-2000-001 (CITT) at 7.

[12]. Ronald A. Chisholm Ltd. v. Deputy M.N.R.C.E. (1986), 11 CER 309 (FCTD).

[13]. Concrete Reinforcing Bar (12 August 2014), PI-2014-001 (CITT) [Reinforcing Bar] at para. 15; Silicon Metal (21 June 2013), PI-2013-001 (CITT) at para. 16; Unitized Wall Modules (3 May 2013), PI-2012-006 (CITT) at para. 24; Liquid Dielectric Transformers (22 June 2012), PI-2012-001 (CITT) at para. 86.

[14]. Reinforcing Bar at paras. 18-19.

[15]. Article 5 of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Implementation of Article VI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 requires an investigating authority to examine the accuracy and adequacy of the evidence provided in a dumping complaint to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to justify the initiation of an investigation, and to reject a complaint or to terminate an investigation as soon as an investigating authority is satisfied that there is not sufficient evidence of dumping or injury. Article 5 also specifies that simple assertions that are not substantiated with relevant evidence cannot be considered sufficient to meet the requirements of the article.

[16]. S.O.R./84-927 [Regulations].

[17]. In its consideration of whether there is a reasonable indication that the dumping and subsidizing of the subject goods is threatening to cause injury, the Tribunal is guided by subsection 37.1(2) of the Regulations, which prescribes factors to be taken into account for the purposes of its threat of injury analysis.

[18]. As noted above, the product definition excludes 'b) steel products for use in the manufacture of passenger automobiles, buses, trucks, ambulances or hearses or chassis therefor, or parts thereof, or accessories or parts thereof'.

[19]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-07.03, Vol. 3 at paras. 26-35.

[20]. Carbon and Alloy Steel Line Pipe (Procedural Order of 22 January 2016), NQ-2015-002 (CITT) at para. 24; Canada (Deputy Minister of National Revenue, Customs and Excise - M.N.R.) v. General Electric Canada Inc., [1994] F.C.J. No. 847 (FCA) at para. 9; Mitsui and Co. v. Buchanan, [1972] F.C. 944; Sarco Canada Limited v. Anti-dumping Tribunal, [1979] 1 F.C. 247; Japan Electrical Manufacturers Association v. Anti-dumping Tribunal, [1982] 2 F.C. 816.

[21]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01 (protected), Vol. 4 at para. 119 and Table 2; Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01A (protected), Vol. 4 at paras. 12-18; Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.03 (protected), Vol. 4 at paras. 17-18 and Attachment 2.

[22]. In addressing a request for the exclusion of a regional market, the Tribunal would apply the same principles that govern requests for product exclusions pursuant to subsection 43(1) of SIMA. An exclusion from a finding of injury or threat of injury is an extraordinary remedy that may be granted only if the Tribunal is of the view that it will not cause or threaten to cause injury to the domestic industry. See Concrete Reinforcing Bar (9 January 2015), NQ-2014-001 (CITT) at paras. 269-271.

[23]. This is distinguished from circumstances where a complaint may be filed on the basis of a regional market pursuant to subsection 43(1) of SIMA, in which case the Tribunal would then need to consider whether a regional market exists for the purposes of making a preliminary determination of injury or threat of injury. See Gypsum Board (5 August 2016), PI-2016-001 (CITT) at paras. 1, 20-24.

[24]. Although Salzgitter made arguments regarding the scope of the product definition of the subject goods, as discussed above, it did not make any submissions regarding the scope of like goods.

[25]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 344-349.

[26]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at para. 85; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 159-165.

[27]. The term 'drawing steel' is mentioned in the specification for ASTM A424, which the complaint states is a specification for CRS that meets the product definition of the subject goods: Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 2 at para. 29; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 3.

[28]. The Tribunal typically considers a number of factors in deciding the issues of like goods and classes of goods, including the physical characteristics of the goods (such as composition and appearance) and their market characteristics (such as substitutability, pricing, distribution channels, end uses and whether the goods fulfill the same customer needs). See Copper Pipe Fittings (19 February 2007), NQ-2006-002 (CITT) at para. 48.

[29]. The Tribunal has previously found, in Steel Grating (19 April 2011), NQ-2010-002 (CITT) at paras. 107-112, that an 8 to 10 percent price premium for painting and a 30 to 35 percent price premium for galvanization was not necessarily a determining factor to justify separate classes of goods. See also Concrete Reinforcing Bar (9 January 2015), NQ-2014-001 (CITT) at para. 71. In the present case, the price premium is significantly lower.

[30]. Steel Grating (19 April 2011), NQ-2010-002 (CITT) at para. 109.

[31]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at para. 84.

[32]. Hot-rolled Carbon Steel Plate and High-strength Low-alloy Steel Plate (6 January 2016), NQ-2015-001 (CITT) at paras. 38.

[33]. Flat Hot-rolled Carbon and Alloy Steel Sheet and Strip (12 August 2016), RR-2015-002 (CITT) at paras. 43-44. See Certain Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (9 October 2001), NQ-2001-002 (CITT); Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (27 August 1999), NQ-99-001 (CITT) and the related rescission order in RR-2003-004.

[34]. Flat Hot-rolled Carbon and Alloy Steel Sheet and Strip (12 August 2016), RR-2015-002 (CITT) at paras. 43-44.

[35]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01A, Vol. 3 at para. 4.

[36]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 1 at 26-27; Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at para. 92.

[37]. For example, in Carbon and Alloy Steel Line Pipe (29 March 2016), NQ-2015-002 (CITT), the product definition included both unfinished and finished line pipe. The Tribunal determined that an importer of unfinished subject goods ('mother tubes') was also a domestic producer of like goods because its operations involved a substantial transformation of mother tubes into finished line pipe. In particular, the process involved 'a material change of the size (i.e. length, wall thickness and outer diameter) of the original product which occurs by heating and expanding it into a pipe that is then straightened, cut, descaled and tested', which the Tribunal found went 'beyond finishing operations and amount[ed] to the actual creation of a new and significantly different product' (para. 67).

[38]. See, for example, Hot-rolled Carbon Steel Plate and High-strength Low-alloy Steel Plate (6 January 2016), NQ-2015-001 (CITT) [Plate 8] at 48, 55; Hot-rolled Carbon Steel Plate and High-strength Low-alloy Steel Plate (2 February 2010), NQ-2009-003 (CITT) [Plate 7] at para. 27. Up until Plate 8, the Tribunal often lacked information from the service centres (i.e. they did not respond to questionnaires) and so the Tribunal usually conducted its injury analysis based on a major proportion of the domestic industry (e.g. Plate 7 at paras. 53-54). In Plate 8, however, the Tribunal obtained information on the totality of domestic production, including from the service centres, and it rejected the requests of the domestic mills to exclude the service centres from the domestic industry for the purposes of the injury analysis (paras. 48, 55).

[39]. Flat Hot-rolled Carbon and Alloy Steel Sheet and Strip (12 August 2016), RR-2015-002 (CITT); Certain Cold‑rolled Steel Sheet Products (9 October 2001), NQ-2001-002 (CITT); Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (27 August 1999), NQ-99-001 (CITT) and the related rescission order in RR-2003-004; Certain Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (29 July 1993), NQ-92-009 (CITT).

[40]. Galvanized Steel Wire (22 March 2013), PI-2012-005 (CITT) at para. 39.

[41]. Corrosion-resistant Steel Sheet (2 February 2001), PI-2000-005 (CITT) at 4, 5.

[42]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol. 1V at 89, 99.

[43]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-08.01 (protected), Vol. 4 at 3.

[44]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at paras. 104-108.

[45]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol. 1V at 83; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.02 (protected), Vol. 2B at 13, 53.

[46]. A final inquiry will be held if the CBSA makes a preliminary determination that the subject goods are dumped or subsidized.

[47]. Reinforcing Bar (12 August 2014), PI-2014-001 (CITT) at para. 47; Flat Hot-rolled Carbon and Alloy Steel Sheet and Strip (17 August 2001), NQ-2001-001 (CITT) at 16.

[48]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 1 at 31; ibid., Vol. 1D at 49; see also Cold-rolled Steel Sheet Products (27 August 1999), NQ-99-001 (CITT) at 23.

[49]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 1D at 49-50.

[50]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01, Vol. 2A (protected) at 75-92, 106-115, 137-138; Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.03 (protected), Vol. 4 at paras. 8-10 and Attachment 1.

[51]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 1A at 39, 56-57.

[52]. Ibid., Vol. 1 at 27, 31; ibid., Vol. 1A at 46-47.

[53]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-08.01 (protected), Vol. 4 at 9-11.

[54]. Furthermore, although Korea may be presently exempt from the U.S. Section 232 order, it is nevertheless subject to a quantitative restriction on Korean steel exports to the U.S. market. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at para. 34; Exhibit PI-2018-002-07.01, Vol. 3, Tab 3.

[55]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 1A at 26, 28-34; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 63.

[56]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-07.02, Vol. 3 at 4.

[57]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol. 1V at 83.

[58]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at para. 54; Exhibit PI-2018-002-02.01, Vol. 1A at 26; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 200-203, 225.

[59]. Canada - Anti-dumping Measure on Imports of Certain Carbon Steel Welded Pipe from the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (21 December 2016), WTO Doc. WT/DS482/R, Report of the Panel [Canada - Welded Pipe] at paras. 7.99-7.103.

[60]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 63.

[61]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol 1V at 83, 100; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.02 (protected), Vol. 2B at 13-14, 53.

[62]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-05, Vol 1V at 100. An examination of AMD's data is somewhat different in that it shows year-over-year increases in the absolute import volume of the subject goods from 2015 to 2017: Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 63.

[63]. Ibid. at 59, 63; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.02 (protected), Vol. 2B at 13-14.

[64]. POSCO's arguments were limited to allegations relating to subject goods from Korea.

[65]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 63.

[66]. In 2015, the import unit values for subject goods from Vietnam and Korea were, respectively, higher than the average selling price of like goods. In 2016, the import unit values for subject goods from Vietnam were again higher than the selling price of like goods. Nevertheless, the aggregate import unit values from all three subject countries undercut the like goods in both 2015 and 2016. In 2017, the import unit values from the subject countries, both collectively and individually, undercut the price of like goods.

[67]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2 at 58-80; ibid., Vol. 2A at 75-92, 106-115, 137-138; Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01 (protected), Vol. 4, Attachment 3.

[68]. Subparagraph 37.1(1)(b)(iii) of the Regulations. See, for instance, Carbon and Alloy Steel Line Pipe (4 January 2018), NQ-2017-002 (CITT) at para. 55; Certain Hot-rolled Carbon Steel Plate and High-strength Low-alloy Plate (17 May 1994), NQ-93-004 (CITT) at 20-21; Polyiso Insulation Board (6 May 2010), NQ-2009-005 (CITT) at para. 71.

[69]. Russia - Anti‑dumping Duties on Light Commercial Vehicles from Germany and Italy (27 January 2017), WTO Doc. WT‑DS479/R, Report of the Panel at paras. 7.57-7.61; China - Countervailing and Anti-dumping Duties on Grain Oriented Flat-rolled Electrical Steel from the United States (18 October 2012), WTO Doc. WT/DS414/AB/R, Report of the Appellate Body at paras. 130, 141, 152.

[70]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 63.

[71]. Ibid. at 59.

[72]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01 (protected), Vol. 4 at paras. 148-149.

[73]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 59, 119.

[74]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01 (protected), Vol. 4 at 49; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 63, 359.

[75]. The CRU data on the U.S. Midwest spot price for CRS includes both automotive and non-automotive CRS. Although AMD submitted that the CRU price is a base price that is 'mainly non-automotive CRS', there is little supporting evidence of this claim. Exhibit PI-2018-002-09.01, Vol. 3 at para. 80.

[76]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 59, 119.

[77]. Ibid. at 59.

[78]. Ibid. at 63; Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.02 (protected), Vol. 2B at 13-14.

[79]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 59.

[80]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 61.

[81]. Ibid. at 121; Exhibit PI-2018-002-10.01 (protected), Vol. 4 at paras. 162-164.

[82]. Exhibit PI-2018-002-03.01 (protected), Vol. 2A at 62. Note: The employment data provided with the complaint did not include Stelco.

[83]. See paragraph 72.

[84]. The Tribunal does not consider that the service centres are a source of 'intra-industry competition' as they are not domestic producers of CRS. However, in the context of the final injury inquiry the Tribunal will examine the structure of the domestic market and all the competitive forces at play.