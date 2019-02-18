CITT Canadian International Trade Tribunal : COLD-ROLLED STEEL

COLD-ROLLED STEEL

Inquiry No. NQ-2018-002

IN THE MATTER OF an inquiry, pursuant to section 42 of the Special Import Measures Act, respecting:

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal, pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the Special Import Measures Act, has conducted an inquiry to determine whether the dumping and subsidizing of cold‑reduced flat-rolled sheet products of carbon steel (alloy and non-alloy), in coils or cut lengths, in thicknesses up to 0.142 inches (3.61mm) and widths up to 73 inches (1854mm) inclusive, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and excluding: a) organic coated (including pre-paint and laminate) and metallic coated steel; b) steel products for use in the manufacture of passenger automobiles, buses, trucks, ambulances or hearses or chassis therefor, or parts thereof, or accessories or parts thereof; c) steel products for use in the manufacture of aeronautic products; d) perforated steel; e) stainless steel; f) silicon-electrical steel; and g) tool steel, have caused injury or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

Further to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal's inquiry, and following the issuance by the President of the Canada Border Services Agency of a final determination dated October 31, 2018, that the above-mentioned goods have been dumped and subsidized, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal hereby finds, pursuant to subsection 43(1) of the Special Import Measures Act, that the dumping and subsidizing of the above-mentioned goods originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have caused injury to the domestic industry.

Randolph W. Heggart

Randolph W. Heggart

Member

The statement of reasons will be issued within 15 days.

Place of Hearing: Ottawa, Ontario

Dates of Hearing: November 19, 20 and 21, 2018

Tribunal Panel: Jean Bédard, Presiding Member

Randolph W. Heggart, Member

Caterina Ardito-Toffolo, Member

