CITT Canadian International Trade Tribunal : GYPSUM BOARD

GYPSUM BOARD

Preliminary Injury Inquiry No. PI‑2018-003

Determination issued

Monday, August 20, 2018

IN THE MATTER OF a preliminary injury inquiry, pursuant to subsection 34(2) of the Special Import Measures Act, respecting:

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal, pursuant to the provisions of subsection 34(2) of the Special Import Measures Act, has conducted a preliminary injury inquiry into whether the evidence discloses a reasonable indication that the alleged injurious dumping of gypsum board, sheet, or panel ('gypsum board') originating in or exported from the United States of America, imported into Canada for use or consumption in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as the Yukon and Northwest Territories, made to a width of 54 inches (1,371.6 mm), composed primarily of a gypsum core and faced or reinforced with paper or paperboard, including gypsum board meeting or supplied to meet ASTM C 1396 or ASTM C 1396M or equivalent standards, regardless of end use, edge‑finish, thickness, or length (but not width), excluding (a) gypsum board meeting ASTM C 1177 or ASTM C 1177M (commonly referred to and used primarily as 'glass fiber re-enforced sheathing board' but also sometimes used for internal applications for high mold/moisture resistant applications); (b) double layered glued paper-faced gypsum board (commonly referred to and used as 'acoustic board); and (c) gypsum board meeting ISO16000-23 for sorption of formaldehyde (the subject goods), has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury. All dimensions are plus or minus allowable tolerances in applicable standards.

This preliminary injury inquiry follows the notification, on June 21, 2018, that the President of the Canada Border Services Agency had initiated an investigation into the alleged injurious dumping of the above-mentioned goods.

Pursuant to subsection 37.1(1) of the Special Import Measures Act, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal hereby determines that the evidence does not disclose a reasonable indication that the dumping of the subject goods has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry. Therefore, pursuant to paragraph 35(3)(a) of the Special Import Measures Act, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal hereby terminates the preliminary injury inquiry with respect to the subject goods.

Serge Fréchette

Presiding Member

Jean Bédard

Member

Randolph W. Heggart

Member

The statement of reasons will be issued within 15 days.