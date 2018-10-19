CITT Canadian International Trade Tribunal : STRUCTURAL TUBING

STRUCTURAL TUBING

Expiry No. LE-2018-006

NOTICE OF EXPIRY OF ORDER

]The Canadian International Trade Tribunal hereby gives notice, pursuant to subsection 76.03(2) of the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) that its order made on December 20, 2013, in Expiry Review No. RR‑2013‑001, is scheduled to expire on December 19, 2018, unless the Tribunal has initiated an expiry review. That order, which concerns the dumping of structural tubing known as hollow structural sections made of carbon and alloy steel, welded, in sizes up to and including 16.0 inches (406.4 mm) in outside diameter for round products and up to and including 48.0 inches (1,219.2 mm) in periphery for rectangular and square products, commonly but not exclusively made to ASTM A500, ASTM A513, CSA G.40.21‑87‑50W and comparable specifications, originating in or exported from the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Turkey, continued, in part, the Tribunal's order made on December 22, 2008, in Expiry Review No. RR‑2008-001, continuing its finding made on December 23, 2003, in Inquiry No. NQ‑2003‑001.

Interested firms, organizations, persons or governments wishing to make submissions on whether an expiry review is warranted must file a notice of participation with the Tribunal on or before November 5, 2018. Each counsel who intends to represent a party in these proceedings must also file a notice of representation, as well as a declaration and undertaking, with the Tribunal on or before November 5, 2018. The Tribunal will distribute the list of participants on November 6, 2018. The deadline for filing submissions is November 13, 2018. If there are opposing views, each party may file a response no later than November 23, 2018.

Submissions should include concise argument and supporting evidence concerning:

the likelihood of continued or resumed dumping of the goods;

the likely volume and price ranges of dumped imports if dumping were to continue or resume;

the domestic industry's recent performance, including supporting data and statistics showing trends in production, sales, market share, domestic prices, costs and profits;

the likelihood of injury to the domestic industry if the order were allowed to expire, having regard to the anticipated effects of a continuation or resumption of dumped imports on the industry's future performance;

any other developments affecting, or likely to affect, the performance of the domestic industry;

changes in circumstances, domestically or internationally, including changes in the supply of or demand for the goods, and changes in trends in, and sources of, imports into Canada; and

any other matter that is relevant.

Anyone who provides information to the Tribunal and who wishes some or all of the information to be kept confidential must, among other things, submit a non-confidential edited version or summary, or a statement indicating why such a summary cannot be made. Please see the Tribunal's Confidentiality Guidelines found at www.citt-tcce.gc.ca/en/Confidentiality_guidelines_e.

Documents should be filed electronically through the Tribunal's Secure E-filing Service at https://efiling-depote-pub.citt-tcce.gc.ca/submit-eng.aspx. Only one electronic copy is required.

Counsel and parties are required to serve their submissions on each other on the same dates they file their submissions. Public submissions are to be served on counsel and those parties who are not represented by counsel. Confidential submissions are to be served only on counsel who have access to the confidential record and who have filed an undertaking with the Tribunal. This information will be included in the list of participants. Submissions that contain information that is confidential to your company/government or your client may be served by electronic means provided you are willing to accept the associated risks. Submissions that contain confidential information belonging to a company/government that is not your own or that is not represented by you must be served by courier. One electronic copy of proof of service must be served on the Tribunal.

The Tribunal will decide by December 10, 2018, on whether an expiry review is warranted. If not warranted, the order will expire on its scheduled expiry date. If the Tribunal decides to initiate an expiry review, it will issue a notice of expiry review.

The Tribunal's Expiry Review Guidelines can be found on its Web site at

www.citt-tcce.gc.ca/en/Expiry_Review_Guidelines_e.

Enquiries regarding this notice should be addressed to the Registrar, Secretariat to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, 15th Floor, 333 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0G7, 613‑993‑3595 (telephone), citt-tcce@tribunal.gc.ca (e-mail).

Dated at Ottawa, Ontario,

this 19th day of October 2018

EXPIRY SCHEDULE

October 19, 2018 - Distribution of notice of expiry of finding and schedule

November 5, 2018 - Notices of participation and representation, declarations and undertakings

November 6, 2018 - Distribution of the list of participants

November 13, 2018 - Submissions requesting or opposing the initiation of an expiry review

November 23, 2018 - Reply submissions

December 10, 2018 - Decision issued

December 24, 2018 - Statement of reasons issued (if required)