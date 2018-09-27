CITY YEAR KICKS OFF 30TH YEAR OF NATIONAL SERVICE TO SUPPORT STUDENTS IN HIGH-NEED SCHOOLS

Boston, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year, a national education nonprofit that helps students and schools succeed, officially kicks off its 30th year of service this fall through Opening Day ceremonies across the country. Opening Day celebrates the start of a new school year across City Year’s national network as 3,000 City Year AmeriCorps members begin their year of full-time service as Student Success Coaches in 349 schools in 29 cities, where they will provide students with tutoring and in-class support, run extended day programs, and organize school-wide initiatives to increase academic achievement and student engagement.



Comcast NBCUniversal is the national sponsor of Opening Day at all City Year locations. Additionally, in partnership with Red Nose Day, Comcast NBCUniversal sponsors 23 teams of City Year AmeriCorps members in 17 cities across the country.



“We are deeply grateful for Comcast NBCUniversal’s extraordinary partnership, from their sponsorship of Opening Day ceremonies across the country, to their commitment to developing the leadership of our talented City Year AmeriCorps members, to spreading the word about the opportunity to serve with City Year through their television and digital assets,” said Michael Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of City Year. "Comcast NBCUniversal is with us every step of the way, and we are very proud to partner with them."



“Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to supporting the next generation of civic leaders, and we are proud to celebrate another powerful year of service at City Year’s Opening Day ceremonies across the country,” said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation, and co-chair of City Year’s national Board of Trustees. “Reaching the right students at the right time with the right support can be the key to graduation and continued success, and City Year has a proven ability to intervene and improve the future of students in high-need communities.”



In addition to serving as City Year’s National Opening Day Sponsor, Comcast NBCUniversal supports City Year’s leadership development programs, hosts Career Days for over 1,000 City Year AmeriCorps members each year, recognizes the accomplishments of City Year alumni through the annual Comcast NBCUniversal Leadership Awards, and provides national resources and trainings to expand digital access, computer science, and coding experiences for students City Year serves. Comcast NBCUniversal also donates significant communication and broadcasting resources to help City Year raise awareness about its mission, and is Presenting Sponsor of City Year’s annual training academy. A dedicated partner since 2001, Comcast NBCUniversal has provided more than $100 million in cash and in-kind support to City Year.



This year, City Year AmeriCorps members are serving in a newly redesigned uniform in honor of the organization’s 30th anniversary. New uniforms are made possible by City Year’s official Apparel Partner Aramark, who is providing significant in-kind support valued at $1.2 million to outfit 3,200 City Year AmeriCorps members with the new uniform—including the signature City Year jacket—that will better reflect the critical role City Year AmeriCorps members play in schools as Student Success Coaches across the country.



Converse is also providing every City Year AmeriCorps member with all black Chuck Taylor All Stars as part of the new uniform in celebration of City Year’s 30th anniversary, as the official uniform shoe for City Year AmeriCorps members during the 2018-2019 school year.



###



About City YearCity Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with public schools in 29 urban, high-need communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide research-based student, classroom and school-wide supports to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals. Learn more at www.cityyear.org, City Year’s Facebook page, on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

City Year, a national education nonprofit that helps students and schools succeed, officially kicks off its 30th year of service this fall through Opening Day ceremonies across the country.



Opening Day celebrates the start of a new school year across City Year’s national network as 3,000 City Year AmeriCorps members begin their year of full-time service as Student Success Coaches in 349 schools in 29 cities, where they will provide students with tutoring and in-class support, run extended day programs, and organize school-wide initiatives to increase academic achievement and student engagement.









Attachments

Tina Chong City Year 857.305.1602 tchong@cityyear.org