CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

02/22/2019 | 04:48pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)?
     
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to December 18, 2018?

  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Civitas Solutions, Inc. (“Civitas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CIVI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”) in a transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Civitas will receive $17.75 in cash for each share of Civitas common stock.

If you own common stock of Civitas and purchased any shares before December 18, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
