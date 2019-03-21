Log in
CK Asset : 2018 Annual Results Analysts Presentation

03/21/2019 | 05:10am EDT

2018 Annual Results

21 March 2019

Disclaimer

Potential investors and shareholders of the Company (the "Potential Investors and Shareholders") are reminded that information contained in this Presentation comprises extracts of operational data and financial information of the Group. The information included is solely for the use in this Presentation and certain information has not been independently verified. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this Presentation. Potential Investors and Shareholdersshould refer to the 2018 Annual Results of the Company which are published in accordance with the listing rules of the StockExchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The performance and the results of operations of the Group contained within this Presentation are historical in nature, and past performance is no guarantee of the future results of the Group. Any forward-looking statements and opinions contained within this Presentation are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements and opinions. The Group, the Directors, employees and agents of the Group assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements or opinions contained in this Presentation; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements or opinions do not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

Potential Investors and Shareholders should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

2018 Annual Results Highlights

Note:

(1) During 2018, a total of 4,098,000 shares were bought back and cancelled.

Disclaimer

CK Asset Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:09:05 UTC
