Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CK Asset : Group and Li Ka Shing Foundation Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Community Chest with HK$10 million Donation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:56am CEST

[Press Release]

CK Group and Li Ka Shing Foundation Commemorate

50thAnniversary of Community Chest with HK$10 million Donation

(6 August, 2018 - Hong Kong) The CK Group ("Group") and the Li Ka Shing Foundation ("Foundation") today announced a donation of HK$10 million to the Community Chest of Hong Kong in commemoration of its 50thanniversary.

Mr. Victor Li, Chairman of the Group and Deputy Chairman of the Foundation said, "The Community Chest has served our society for many years. Their contributions are well recognized, and the Group has been a long-standing supporter of the organization for years. To commemorate the occasion of its 50thanniversary, we will make a donation of HK$10 million together with the Li Ka Shing Foundation. We look forward to seeing the funds being utilized for more charity projects for the benefit of the society".

In June, the CK Group was named the second top donor of the Chest. Incidentally the Group has been among the top three donors of the Chest for 19 consecutive years. In addition to making direct contributions to the Community Chest, the Group has also initiated a number of fundraising events to benefit the organization over the years. They include the setting up of the "Cheung Kong Community Chest Donation Hotline" in 1999 and taking up the role of the matching fund donor of the "Cheung Kong Rainbow Fund Donation Hotline" for 13 times since 2005. Senior executives of the Group have also served on the board of the Community Chest and as members of its committees since 1995.

- Ends -

Photo Captions

Photo 1:

Mr. Victor Li (left), Chairman of the CK Group and Deputy Chairman of the Li Ka Shing Foundation, and Ms. Ezra Pau (right), Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited and Director of the Foundation, present the donation cheque of HK$10 million to Mr. Charles Lee (centre), President of the Community Chest of Hong Kong, to mark its 50thanniversary.

Photo 2:

Mr. Victor Li (second from right), Chairman of the CK Group and Deputy Chairman of the Li Ka Shing Foundation, and Ms. Ezra Pau (right), Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited and Director of the Foundation, present the donation cheque of HK$10 million to Mr. Charles Lee (left), President of the Community Chest of

Hong Kong, to mark its 50thanniversary.

Disclaimer

CK Asset Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 07:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aPORSCHE : copsri-ml-081618
AQ
05:06aHANHUA FINANCIAL : Notice of Board Meeting on 2018 Interim Results Publication
PU
05:06aPHILEX MINING : A ‘BENCHMARK’ FOR GOV’T REVIEW ON MINERS
PU
05:06aSWISS RE INSTITUTE PRELIMINARY SIGMA ESTIMATES : catastrophes cause global economic losses of USD 36 billion in the first half of 2018
PU
05:06aTHALASSA : Share Buy Back
PU
05:06aESURE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) eSure Group Plc
PU
05:06aBASF INDIA : PETRONAS Chemicals plans to expand production capacity for acrylic acid and butyl acrylate in Kuantan, Malaysia
PU
05:06aSBM : Mauritius’ SBM taps ex-KCB MD for Chase Bank
AQ
05:06aCELLCOM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05aKENNAMETAL INC. (NYSE : KMT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
4BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : presents half-year results and terminates loss-making low-end tr..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.