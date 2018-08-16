CK Asset : Group and Li Ka Shing Foundation Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Community Chest with HK$10 million Donation

[Press Release]

CK Group and Li Ka Shing Foundation Commemorate

50thAnniversary of Community Chest with HK$10 million Donation

(6 August, 2018 - Hong Kong) The CK Group ("Group") and the Li Ka Shing Foundation ("Foundation") today announced a donation of HK$10 million to the Community Chest of Hong Kong in commemoration of its 50thanniversary.

Mr. Victor Li, Chairman of the Group and Deputy Chairman of the Foundation said, "The Community Chest has served our society for many years. Their contributions are well recognized, and the Group has been a long-standing supporter of the organization for years. To commemorate the occasion of its 50thanniversary, we will make a donation of HK$10 million together with the Li Ka Shing Foundation. We look forward to seeing the funds being utilized for more charity projects for the benefit of the society".

In June, the CK Group was named the second top donor of the Chest. Incidentally the Group has been among the top three donors of the Chest for 19 consecutive years. In addition to making direct contributions to the Community Chest, the Group has also initiated a number of fundraising events to benefit the organization over the years. They include the setting up of the "Cheung Kong Community Chest Donation Hotline" in 1999 and taking up the role of the matching fund donor of the "Cheung Kong Rainbow Fund Donation Hotline" for 13 times since 2005. Senior executives of the Group have also served on the board of the Community Chest and as members of its committees since 1995.

