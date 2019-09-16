Log in
CK Asset : MAJOR TRANSACTION - PROPOSED RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION BY BIDCO OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF GREENE KING PLC WHICH IS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - (1) DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND (2) CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

09/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

長江實業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1113)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROPOSED RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION BY BIDCO OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

GREENE KING PLC

WHICH IS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

    1. DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
  2. CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The circular of the Company containing, among other things, further information regarding details of the Acquisition and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders on 17 September 2019.

CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 3 October 2019 to Wednesday, 9 October 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM.

During such period of closure of the register of members, no transfer of the Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, all share certificates with completed transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

As completion of the Acquisition is conditional on the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of certain terms and conditions, including the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, the requisite approval by the relevant Scheme Shareholders and Target Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Target General Meeting respectively, the receipt of the required decision(s) from the European Commission and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court, there remains the possibility that the Acquisition may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.

1

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement issued by CK Asset Holdings Limited (the "Company") on 19 August 2019 (the "Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Circular containing, among other things, (i) further information regarding details of the Acquisition,

  1. relevant financial information on the Target Group, (iii) unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group (as defined in the Circular), and (iv) the notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders on 17 September 2019.

CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

The EGM will be convened to be held at the Grand Ballroom, 1st Floor, Harbour Grand Hong Kong, 23 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 (Note) at 11:00 a.m. for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, pass an ordinary resolution to approve the Acquisition. On this basis, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 3 October 2019 to Wednesday, 9 October 2019 (Note) (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM.

Note: In the event that a black rainstorm warning signal or tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is in force in Hong Kong at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9 October 2019, the EGM will be held at the same time and place on Thursday, 10 October 2019, and the register of members of the Company will be closed until Thursday, 10 October 2019 .

During such period of closure of the register of members, no transfer of the Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, all share certificates with completed transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

As completion of the Acquisition is conditional on the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of certain terms and conditions, including the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, the requisite approval by the relevant Scheme Shareholders and Target Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Target General Meeting respectively, the receipt of the required decision(s) from the European Commission and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court, there remains the possibility that the Acquisition may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.

2

By Order of the Board

CK Asset Holdings Limited

Eirene Yeung

Executive Committee Member

& Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are Mr. LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor, (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. KAM Hing Lam (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. IP Tak Chuen, Edmond (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. CHUNG Sun Keung, Davy, Mr. CHIU Kwok Hung, Justin, Mr. CHOW Wai Kam, Raymond, Ms. PAU Yee Wan, Ezra and Ms. WOO Chia Ching, Grace as Executive Directors; and Mr. CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry, Mr. CHOW Nin Mow, Albert, Ms. HUNG Siu-lin, Katherine, Mr. Colin Stevens RUSSEL and Mr. Donald Jeffrey ROBERTS as Independent Non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

CK Asset Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 12:31:00 UTC
