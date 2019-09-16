CK Asset : MAJOR TRANSACTION - PROPOSED RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION BY BIDCO OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF GREENE KING PLC WHICH IS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - (1) DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND (2) CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

長江實業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1113)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROPOSED RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION BY BIDCO OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

GREENE KING PLC

WHICH IS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The circular of the Company containing, among other things, further information regarding details of the Acquisition and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders on 17 September 2019.

CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE EGM

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 3 October 2019 to Wednesday, 9 October 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM.

During such period of closure of the register of members, no transfer of the Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, all share certificates with completed transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

As completion of the Acquisition is conditional on the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of certain terms and conditions, including the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, the requisite approval by the relevant Scheme Shareholders and Target Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Target General Meeting respectively, the receipt of the required decision(s) from the European Commission and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court, there remains the possibility that the Acquisition may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.