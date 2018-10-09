CK Asset : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITEDڗϪྼุණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1113)

PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 30 OCTOBER 2018 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We(a)of being the registered holder(s) of(b)ordinary shares of HK$1.00 each ofCK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED(the "Company") hereby appoint(c)the Chairman of the meeting or(d)of

or failing him/her(d)

ofto act as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote on my/our behalf as directed below at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") of the Company to be held at the Grand Ballroom, 1st Floor, Harbour Grand Hong Kong, 23 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong onTuesday, 30 October 2018at 10:15 a.m. (or, in the event that a black rainstorm warning signal or a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is in force in Hong Kong at 8:00 a.m. on that day, at the same time and place on Wednesday, 31 October 2018) and at any adjournment thereof.

Please indicate with a "x" in the relevant box below how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll. Should this proxy form be returned duly signed but without a specific direction, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(e)

AGAINST(e)

1. To approve the major transaction that is contemplated by the Company proceeding with the Acquisition alone, through CKM Australia Bidco Pty Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to the terms of the Implementation Agreement, subject to the Joint Venture Transaction being terminated in accordance with its terms and not proceeding (including, without limitation, due to the ordinary resolution 2 below not being approved by the shareholders of the Company), as more particularly set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

2. To approve (1) the connected and major transactions that are contemplated between the Company and its subsidiaries with: (i) CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries; and/or (ii) Power Assets Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, pursuant to, and in connection with, the Consortium Formation Agreement, including, but not limited to, the formation of a consortium with the Company, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (if applicable) and Power Assets Holdings Limited (if applicable) in relation to the Joint Venture Transaction; and (2) the major transaction that is contemplated by the Company proceeding with the Joint Venture Transaction pursuant to the Implementation Agreement, in each case as more particularly set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

Dated the

day of

2018.

Shareholder's Signature(f)(g):

Witness:

Notes:

(a) Your name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS.

(b) Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

(c) Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company to attend and on a poll, vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

(d) If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting is preferred, please insert your proxy's full name and address inBLOCK CAPITALSin the space provided, otherwise the proxy will be the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

(e)IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PUT A "x" IN THE BOX IN THE COLUMN MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PUT A "x" IN THE BOX IN THE COLUMN MARKED "AGAINST".Failure to indicate "x" in either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any other resolution properly put to the Extraordinary General Meeting or abstain at his/her discretion.

(f) In the case of joint holders of a share of the Company, this proxy form must be signed by the member whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company. Where there are joint holders of a share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto. If more than one of such joint holders are present at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.

(g) This proxy form must be signed by the appointor, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if such appointor be a corporation, either under its Common Seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised.

(h) To be valid, this proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at 7th Floor, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong as soon as practicable and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

(i) Any alterations made in this proxy form should be initialled by the person who signs it.

(j) The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting is set out in the Company's circular dated 10 October 2018 (the "Circular").

(k) Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used above shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this proxy form has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your and your proxy's name and address.

Your and your proxy's Personal Data provided in this proxy form will be used in connection with processing your request for the appointment of a proxy to attend, act and vote on your behalf as directed above at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The supply of your and your proxy's Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your and your proxy's Personal Data.

Your and your proxy's Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

By providing your proxy's Personal Data in this proxy form, you should have obtained the express consent (which has not been withdrawn in writing) from your proxy in using his/her Personal Data provided in this proxy form and that you have informed your proxy of the purpose for and the manner in which his/her Personal Data may be used.

You/your proxy have/has the right to request access to and/or correction of your/your proxy's Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your/your proxy's Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:

By mail to: Personal Data Privacy Officer

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

By e-mail to:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk