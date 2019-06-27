CL : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

On 27 June 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant a loan of HK$6.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 7 years.

Further on 27 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant an additional loan of HK$3.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 5 years.

Prior to the entering into of the Loan Agreement, the Lender and the Borrower entered into the First Existing Loan Agreement and the Second Existing Loan Agreement on 10 January 2019 and 29 January 2019 respectively pursuant to which the Borrower is indebted to the Lender in the aggregate sum of approximately HK$7.3 million.

GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As certain of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement (in aggregate with the First Existing Loan Agreement and Second Existing Loan Agreement) is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement (in aggregate with the First Existing Loan Agreement and Second Existing Loan Agreement) constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the GEM Listing Rules.

On 27 June 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant a loan of HK$6.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 7 years.

Further on 27 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant an additional loan of HK$3.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 5 years.

LOAN AGREEMENT

Date: 27 June 2019