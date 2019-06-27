|
CL : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
06/27/2019 | 11:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
On 27 June 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant a loan of HK$6.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 7 years.
Further on 27 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant an additional loan of HK$3.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 5 years.
Prior to the entering into of the Loan Agreement, the Lender and the Borrower entered into the First Existing Loan Agreement and the Second Existing Loan Agreement on 10 January 2019 and 29 January 2019 respectively pursuant to which the Borrower is indebted to the Lender in the aggregate sum of approximately HK$7.3 million.
GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As certain of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement (in aggregate with the First Existing Loan Agreement and Second Existing Loan Agreement) is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement (in aggregate with the First Existing Loan Agreement and Second Existing Loan Agreement) constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the GEM Listing Rules.
On 27 June 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant a loan of HK$6.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 7 years.
Further on 27 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant an additional loan of HK$3.0 million to the Borrower for a term of 5 years.
LOAN AGREEMENT
Date: 27 June 2019
Parties: the Lender and the Borrower
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrower is an Independent Third Party and a merchant.
Amount of the Loan
HK$6,000,000.
Term
Seven years from the date of drawdown.
Interest
Interest on the Loan shall accrue at the rate of 8% per annum.
Repayment
The Borrower shall repay the Loan principal and loan interest on a monthly basis.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AGREEMENT
Date: 27 June 2019
Parties: the Lender and the Borrower
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrower is an Independent Third Party and a merchant.
Amount of the Additional Loan
HK$3,000,000.
Term
Five years from the date of drawdown.
Interest
Interest on the Additional Loan shall accrue at the rate of 15% per annum.
Repayment
The Borrower shall repay the Additional Loan principal and loan interest on a monthly basis.
FIRST EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT
On 10 January 2019, the Lender and the Borrower entered into the First Existing Loan Agreement. A summary of Existing Loan Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date:
|
10 January 2019
|
Parties:
|
(i) The Lender as lender
|
|
(ii) The Borrower as borrower
|
Outstanding principal
|
|
as at date of this announcement:
|
Approximately HK$ 1,172,000
|
Term:
|
Five years from the date of drawdown
|
Interest rate:
|
15% per annum
|
Repayment:
|
The Borrower shall repay the loan principal and interest
|
|
on a monthly basis.
SECOND EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT
On 29 January 2019, the Lender and the Borrower entered into the Second Existing Loan Agreement. A summary of the Second Existing Loan Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date:
|
29 January 2019
|
Parties:
|
(i) The Lender as lender
|
|
(ii) The Borrower as borrower
|
Outstanding principal
|
|
as at date of this announcement:
|
Approximately HK$ 6,137,000
|
Term:
|
Five years from the date of drawdown
|
Interest rate:
|
15% per annum
|
Repayment:
|
The Borrower shall repay the loan principal and interest
|
|
on a monthly basis.
REASONS FOR THE LOAN AGREEMENTAND SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN
AGREEMENT
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of securities brokerage, trading and advisory services, margin and other loan financing services. The Lender is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a money lender licensed in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance, Cap 163, laws of Hong Kong. The Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group which provides interest income to the Group.
The terms of the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis between the Lender and the Borrower. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As certain of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement (in aggregate with the First Existing Loan Agreement and Second Existing Loan Agreement) is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Loan Agreement and Supplemental Loan Agreement (in aggregate with the First
Existing Loan Agreement and Second Existing Loan Agreement) constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the GEM Listing Rules.
|
DEFINITIONS
|
|
''Additional Loan''
|
The additional loan in the principal sum of HK$3.0 million
|
|
advanced pursuant to the Supplemental Loan Agreement
|
''Board''
|
the board of Directors
|
''Borrower''
|
The borrower under the Loan Agreement
|
''Company''
|
CL Group (Holdings) Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman
|
|
Islands as an exempted company with limited liability, the
|
|
shares of which are listed on the GEM
|
''Director(s)''
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
''GEM''
|
GEM operated by the Stock Exchange
|
''GEM Listing Rules''
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM
|
''Group''
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
''HK$''
|
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
''Hong Kong''
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China
|
''Independent Third
|
the person(s), the beneficial owner(s) which, to the best of the
|
Party''
|
Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all
|
|
reasonable enquiries, is/are third party(ies) independent of the
|
|
Company and its connected person(s)
|
''Lender''
|
CLC Finance Limited, a limited liability company
|
|
incorporated in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
|
|
the Company
|
''Loan''
|
The loan in the principal sum of HK$6.0 million advanced
|
|
pursuant to the Loan Agreement
|
''Loan Agreement''
|
The loan agreement dated 27 June 2019 made between the
|
|
Lender and the Borrower in respect of a loan facility of
|
|
HK$6.0 million
|
"First Existing Loan
|
The loan agreement dated 10 January 2019 made between
|
Agreement"
|
the Lender and the Borrower.
|
"Second Existing Loan
|
The loan agreement dated 29 January 2019 made between
|
Agreement"
|
the Lender and the Borrower.
|
''Stock Exchange''
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Supplemental Loan
|
The supplemental agreement dated 27 June 2019 made
|
Agreement"
|
between the Lender and the Borrower supplementing and
|
|
amending the First Existing Loan Agreement for the granting
|
|
of an additional loan facility of HK$3.0 million
|
''%''
|
per cent.
By Order of the Board
CL Group (Holdings) Limited
Kwok Kin Chung
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 27 June 2019
The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:-
Executive Directors:
Mr. Kwok Kin Chung (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Lau Kin Hon
Ms. Yu Linda
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. Chiu Wai Keung
Mr. Poon Wing Chuen
Mr. Wang Rongqian
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CL Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:14:02 UTC
|
|