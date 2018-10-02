CL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of CL Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:
Mr. Kwok Kin Chung (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Lau Kin Hon
Ms. Yu Linda
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS: Mr. Chiu Wai Keung
Mr. Poon Wing Chuen Mr. Wang Rongqian
The Board has set up three committees and their memberships are set out below:
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
Mr. Poon Wing Chuen (Chairman)
Mr. Chiu Wai Keung
Mr. Wang Rongqian
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: Mr. Wang Rongqian (Chairman)
Mr. Poon Wing Chuen
Mr. Lau Kin Hon
NOMINATION COMMITTEE: Mr. Chiu Wai Keung (Chairman)
Mr. Poon Wing Chuen
Mr. Kwok Kin Chung
Hong Kong, 2 October 2018
