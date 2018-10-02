Log in
CL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

10/02/2018 | 07:07am EDT

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of CL Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Kwok Kin Chung (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Lau Kin Hon

Ms. Yu Linda

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS: Mr. Chiu Wai Keung

Mr. Poon Wing Chuen Mr. Wang Rongqian

The Board has set up three committees and their memberships are set out below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Mr. Poon Wing Chuen (Chairman)

Mr. Chiu Wai Keung

Mr. Wang Rongqian

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: Mr. Wang Rongqian (Chairman)

Mr. Poon Wing Chuen

Mr. Lau Kin Hon

NOMINATION COMMITTEE: Mr. Chiu Wai Keung (Chairman)

Mr. Poon Wing Chuen

Mr. Kwok Kin Chung

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018

Disclaimer

CL Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:06:10 UTC
