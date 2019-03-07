CL-WV Holdings, LLC : Appoints I. Charles McCullough, III as Board Member

COLUMBIA, Md., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CL-WV Holdings, LLC (CLWV) has appointed I. Charles McCullough, III (Chuck) as their fourth Board Member. Chuck, a former US Inspector General, is an experienced attorney with an extensive background working with policy makers at the highest levels. He led the Intelligence Community Inspectors General Forum, which included all 17 Inspectors General that make up the Intelligence Community. His responsibilities included government auditing, compliance, and oversight in many roles throughout his extensive career within the US Government.

"Chuck is an excellent addition to our Board," commented Rich Duafala, Managing Director of CL-WV Holdings, LLC. "He is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in the areas of compliance and oversight and will be an asset to our organization as we position ourselves as a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of advanced materials to both commercial and government customers. We are honored to have Chuck on our team."

Chuck McCullough commented: "I am extremely pleased and honored to join CLWV, and I am especially excited to work with the Board to expand the national security applications of CLWV's patented and cutting-edge technologies in both the Defense and Intelligence Communities."

I. Charles McCullough, III

Chuck McCullough is a Partner at Compass Rose Legal Group and a former Presidentially-appointed and Senate confirmed Inspector General. Specifically, he was the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (IC IG). In this role, he reported directly to then-Director of National Intelligence, the Honorable James R. Clapper, and oversaw intelligence officers responsible for audits, inspections, investigations. Furthermore, he was responsible for inquiries involving the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as well as the entire Intelligence Community. Chuck's background as a seasoned leader, decorated investigator, and attorney prepared him to be the Intelligence Community Inspector General. Prior to his Presidential appointment, he held positions with the National Security Agency (NSA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

About CL-WV Holdings, LLC

CL-WV Holdings, LLC (" CL-WV "), an advanced materials development company, holds from the West Virginia University Research Corporation (" WVURC ") an exclusive worldwide license under eighteen issued and allowed patents and many more patent applications filed around the world related to (i) processes for pure carbon technology and methods thereof, (ii) methods and apparatuses for production of carbon, carbide electrodes, and carbon compositions, (iii) methods for production of carbon and hydrogen from natural gas and other hydrocarbons, and (iv) methods, apparatuses, and electrodes for carbide-to-carbon conversion with nanostructured carbide chemical compounds. CL-WV also holds exclusive rights to certain trade secrets, proprietary information, and intellectual property that was developed by researchers of CL-WV and WVURC relating to the production and use of carbon allotropes.

Interested parties seeking additional information should contact Rich Duafala at 301-471-7690, Managing Director at CL-WV Holdings, LLC.

