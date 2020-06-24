Log in
CLA 990 ExchangeSM Simplifies Nonprofit Information Return Process

06/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Minneapolis, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) announced today that it is offering a new tax solution to help nonprofit organizations file their information returns.

CLA 990 ExchangeSM is an easy-to-use web-based tool that allows nonprofits to enter information and upload documents needed for Form 990 preparation. Nonprofits, health care organizations, credit unions, higher education organizations, charter schools, and other similar organizations must file a Form 990.

“We’re moving to an online collaborative approach with CLA 990 Exchange,” said John Tauer, managing principal of CLA’s nonprofit team. “In real time, we can see the client’s information submission progress, and then flow that information to our tax software, increasing the efficiency of the data gathering process. In addition, this allows for more time to focus on the critical insights identified during the compliance process.”

Using the technology, CLA professionals can also pull information from the prior year’s Form 990 to prepopulate sections of CLA 990 Exchange.

CLA offers financial tools to help nonprofits navigate PPP loan forgiveness and provides thought leadership through its Innovation in Nonprofit Finance blog. CLA professionals also share updates and insights as part of the COVID-19 Resource Center and on the CLA livestream series.

To learn more, visit claconnect.com.

 

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Securities products, merger and acquisition services, and wealth advisory services are provided by CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors LLC, a federally registered investment advisor and member FINRA, SIPC.

###

Attachment 

Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
