CLA Uses Scenario Modeling to Help Organizations Make Informed Financial Decisions Related to COVID-19

03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Minneapolis, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) announced today that it is upgrading to CLA Intuition 2.0, a financial scenario modeling program. CLA Intuition 2.0 uses interactive dashboards to bring greater financial insight and clarity to navigate change during these unprecedented times.

As organizations do their best to keep operations running and support employees, they also need the right data to make informed decisions. The CLA Intuition 2.0 process allows users to see how the moves they make today affect their financial trajectory as circumstances change.

“Leaders need to be able to see how their decisions can impact their future under different scenarios,” said Yassir Karam, chief solutions officer at CLA. “Organizations of all sizes can use CLA Intuition 2.0 to help guide this process and plan for how they’ll respond.”

CLA Intuition 2.0 has been specifically designed to help with the extraordinary issues raised as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It provides an organization’s leaders the ability to see the potential impact of new legislation on the future of their organizations.

“During these challenging times, we want to support the organizations in our communities,” said Denny Schleper, chief executive officer of CLA. “The coronavirus crisis has been particularly trying for small organizations, many of whom make up the fabric of our communities. We want to be sure that, no matter what tomorrow holds, they have a plan.”

Organizations can access the CLA Intuition 2.0 program, work with CLA professionals to set it up, and meet virtually with an advisor to get started.

Learn more about CLA Intuition 2.0 by visiting the CLA website or watching a short video.

 

About CLA
CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Securities products, merger and acquisition services, and wealth advisory services are provided by CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors LLC, a federally registered investment advisor and member FINRA, SIPC.

###

Attachment 

Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
