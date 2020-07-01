Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLA's Modern Talent Development Approach Earns ATD 2020 BEST Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Minneapolis, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) named professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) as a 2020 BEST Award winner, recognizing the strong talent development programs that help drive the success of the firm. The celebrated BEST Awards Winners’ Circle includes small and large private, public, and nonprofit organizations around the world.

“Learning is a continuous journey,” said Beth Knight, managing director of learning and development at CLA. “Many different experiences come together to support individual growth and development. Our advice? Meet the learner where they are at by providing choice and opportunity.”

In this age of constant change, CLA recognizes that the professional development of every individual is a critical element for the firm’s success and the success of its people.

“At CLA, we focus on continuous learning and development for all family members,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief operating officer at CLA. “Our learning strategy focuses on the varying needs of our professionals — whether it be technical, leadership, or emotional wellness — to help them grow personally and professionally. Our family members have learning opportunities readily available to them each and every day.”

CLA’s talent development approach centers on personal accountability, choice, and opportunity. The firm allows its CLA family members to create customized careers based on their individual dreams. And, inspired by their careers, people develop client relationships that let all of CLA’s capabilities shine, advancing the firm’s purpose to create opportunities for clients, people, and communities.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment 

Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pNRF Chief Economist Says Pandemic Recession Could Already Be Easing But ‘No One Has a Crystal Ball'
BU
12:58p2-Wire and 4-Wire Voiceband Measurements
GL
12:57pEPH European Property Holdings announces the successful acquisition of its second hotel property in Dresden, Germany
GL
12:56pAutomakers laud U.S. consumer 'resilience' despite COVID-19 hit to sales
RE
12:56pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Partner with Largest Campground Search Website, The Dyrt
PR
12:55pP&G says will not disclose advertising decisions as Facebook ad boycott grows
RE
12:55pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : headquarters raided in probe of accounting scandal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group