CLAIMSFILER REMINDS APC, HPQ, JELD, SIX INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

03/09/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)
Class Period: 4/25/2018 - 1/9/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 13, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-six-flags-entertainment-corporation-securities-litigation

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)
Class Period: 2/20/2015 - 5/2/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-anadarko-petroleum-corporation-securities-litigation-3

HP Inc. (HPQ)
Class Period: 2/23/2017 - 10/3/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-hp-inc-securities-litigation

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)
Class Period: 1/26/2017 - 10/15/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-jeld-wen-holding-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
