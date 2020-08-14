Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BAYRY, FE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
Class Period: 5/23/2016 - 3/19/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 14, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-bayer-aktiengesellschaft-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)
Class Period: 2/21/2017 - 7/21/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-firstenergy-corp-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aNathan's Famous Partners With UAE Based Mezzan Group to Manufacture Halal Hot Dogs
NE
08/14Malaysia's August 1-15 palm oil exports down 16.3% - AmSpec Malaysia
RE
08/14Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eastman Kodak Company
GL
08/14BHP : China's Dalian exchange adds new deliverable brands for iron ore from Australia
RE
08/14Phl imposes temporary ban on chicken imports from Brazil
PU
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S.Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over history disputes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac shares more than triple after U.S. debut
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : EXCLUSIVE: China ramps up U.S. oil purchases ahead of trade deal review..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days
5NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. : Nathan's Famous Partners With UAE Based Mezzan Group to Manufacture Halal Hot Dogs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group