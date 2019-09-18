Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)
Class Period: 2/7/2019 - 7/25/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 30, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-carbonite-inc-securities-litigation      

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)
Class Period: 3/2/2015 - 5/2/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 30, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-cardinal-health-inc-securities-litigation-1

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)
Class Period: 2/26/2018 - 7/1/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 30, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-gtt-communications-inc-securities-litigation

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)
Class Period: 8/2/2017-10/29/2018 or purchase of shares issued either in or after the August 2017 or December 2017 public offerings.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 30, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-venator-materials-plc-securities-litigation  

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Farfetch Limited To Contact The Firm
GL
11:15pHeadwall Photonics Receives OSA's 2019 Paul F. Forman Team Engineering Excellence Award
GL
11:12pHONDA MOTOR : Cumulative Worldwide Power Products Production Reaches 150 million Units
PU
11:12pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Announces sale of shares by a co-founder of couche-tard
PU
11:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Urgent Headline News
AQ
11:02pEMPYREAN ENERGY : Grant of Options and PDMR Notification
PU
10:52pUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS USIMINAS : Clarification on the news published by the press
PU
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS EVH, TWOU, TXT, VAL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS GNLN, VRAY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
2MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
3Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
5DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group