Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CC, CGC, SEE, UNIT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

The Chemours Company (CC)
Class Period: 2/16/2017 - 8/1/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 9, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-cc       

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)
Class Period: 4/20/2015 - 2/15/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 30, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-unit        

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)
Class Period: 11/5/2014 - 8/6/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 2, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-sealed-air-corporation-securities-litigation-1 

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)
Class Period: 6/21/2019 - 11/13/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-cgc

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19aCANN GLOBAL LIMITED (ASX : CGB) Chairperson's Address to 2019 AGM
AQ
12:18aPANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL : Press Release No 21 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 26/11/19 - $1.0314
PU
12:11aAQUALISBRAEMAR : Q3 2019 financial results
PU
12:06aIsracann Biosciences Receives Land Use & Facility Approvals from Israeli Land Authority and Amends Warrants
GL
12:04aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Cargo-Passenger Ship for Tokai Kisen
AQ
12:03aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Presentation material, Six Months Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
PU
12:03aADVANCED NANO TECHNOLOGIES : Samsung Electronics, IOM Expand Efforts to Eradicate Forced Labour
PU
12:03aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4TECH DATA CORPORATION : Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought new shares bef..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group