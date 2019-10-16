Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVET, MDP, PUMP, SNDL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Meredith Corporation (MDP)
Class Period: 5/10/2018-9/4/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 5, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-mdp

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)
Class Period: 3/17/2017 - 8/8/2019 or purchase of securities issued either in or after the March 2017 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-pump

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)
Class Period: securities issued either in or after the August 2019 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 25, 2019
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-sundial-growers-inc-securities-litigation

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET)
Class Period: 2/8/2019 - 8/12/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 29, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-cvet 

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:44pVECTOR : Auckland Harbour Bridge lights up for World Energy Day
PU
11:39pKNM BHD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
11:39pOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Builds Levee to Help Protect the Environment in Thailand
PU
11:39pSABRE RESOURCES : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
11:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on signs of large U.S. stock build
RE
11:34pB RILEY FINANCIAL : Barneys enters deal to sell assets to Authentic Brands, B. Riley for $271 million cash
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Presidio, Inc.
GL
11:29pBURU ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report - September 2019
PU
11:27pASIANA AIRLINES : South Korean court upholds 45-day ban on Asiana's San Francisco flights
RE
11:24pMINERAL RESOURCES : Offering comprehensive traineeships
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
2Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
4APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
5Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group