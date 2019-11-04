Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVET, PUMP, SNDL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 10:50pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)
Class Period: 3/17/2017 - 8/8/2019 or purchase of securities issued either in or after the March 2017 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-pump

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)
Class Period: securities issued either in or after the August 2019 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 25, 2019
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-sundial-growers-inc-securities-litigation

Covetrus, Inc.  (CVET)
Class Period: 2/8/2019 - 8/12/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 29, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-cvet 

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:30pPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP receives Thailand Energy Awards 2019 in the category of energy conservation for transportation
PU
11:30pGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2019
PU
11:30pBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Higher order intake and sales – operating income and net income well above previous year's figures – guidance for the full year confirmed
PU
11:30pHAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES : Proposed issuance of bonds
PU
11:30pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against SemGroup Corporation
GL
11:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in listing timetable
PU
11:20pChina's GEM eyes nickel, cobalt output from Indonesia by August 2020
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group