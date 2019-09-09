Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)
Class Period: 3/2/2015 - 7/17/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-eagle-bancorp-inc-securities-litigation     

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)
Class Period: 3/2/2017 - 2/22/2019 or purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2017 or May 2018 public offerings.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-securities-litigation  

L Brands, Inc. (LB)
Class Period: 5/31/2018 - 11/19/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-l-brands-inc-securities-litigation  

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)
Class Period: 8/6/2015 - 8/9/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-national-general-holdings-corp-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:12aBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Restricted Offer of Shares
PU
12:11aSoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT
RE
12:11aLeddarTech Launches the Leddar Pixell, an Exceptionally Dependable and Durable Cocoon LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles
GL
12:07aDAPHNE INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder and Request Form - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report
PU
12:06aPACIFIC RIM COBALT : Drilling confirms and extends high-grade nickel-cobalt mineralization
AQ
12:02aSOFTBANK : leads new financing round in Brazil's housing broker QuintoAndar
RE
12:02aBROADCOM : Unveils Portfolio for RDK Video Accelerator Program
PR
12:02aU.S. HIRING OUTLOOK REMAINS STRONG : It's a Skilled Workers' Market as Employers Continue to Predict Optimistic Hiring for Q4
PR
12:02aECHOSTAR : Hughes India Launches Maritime Mobility Services
PR
12:02aMANPOWERGROUP : Hiring Intentions Vary Significantly Around the World with Softer Employment Outlooks Predicted in Many Markets for Q4
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
2Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group