Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ELAN, GSX, LOPE, R INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)
Shares purchased after June 6, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 16, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-gsx-techedu-inc-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) 
Class Period: 1/5/2018 - 1/27/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 13, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-grand-canyon-education-inc-securities-litigation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) 
Class Period: 1/10/2020 - 5/6/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-elanco-animal-health-incorporated-securities-litigation

Ryder System, Inc. (R)
Class Period: 7/23/2015 - 2/13/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ryder-system-inc-securities-litigation       

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06/05PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Summary Of The Minutes Of AGMS 4 June 2020
PU
06/05PROPETRO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP
BU
06/05WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company - WFC
PR
06/05FIFTH THIRD 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp - FITB
BU
06/05INTELSAT 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelsat S.A. - I
BU
06/05ZOOM VIDEO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - ZM
BU
06/05CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ELAN, GSX, LOPE, R INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
06/05CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BBBY, BIDU, GRPN, IQ INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
06/05SERVICEMASTER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV
BU
06/05MODERNA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC. : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Trump administration orders Marriott to cease Cuba ho..
2EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
3U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
4EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
5AT&T INC. : AT&T : Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group