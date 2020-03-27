Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLAIMSFILER REMINDS SSL, XP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Sasol Limited (SSL)
Class Period: 3/10/2015 - 1/13/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 6, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-sasol-limited-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation      

XP Inc. (XP)
Class Period: shares issued in connection with its December 2019 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 21, 2020
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-xp-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:24pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES HANMI FINANCIAL (HAFC) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
11:05pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:01pTREVALI MINING : Provides Update on Extension of Government Declaration of National Emergency in Peru
AQ
11:01pGlobal Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Archer Daniels Midland Co. | Technavio
BU
10:58pSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS SSL, XP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pGREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation - GDOT
PR
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS AAN, BDX, FLR, MGPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ALGN, INO, TLRY, WWE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS HPQ, JELD, OXY, SIX INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : to make face masks in U.S. to aid coronavirus battle
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments
5BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Bank of Montreal Decreases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 2.45 Per Cent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group