CLARIFICATION of IDW Media Holdings Discloses Financial and Operational Developments

On Friday, December 21, IDW Media Holdings disclosed financial and
operational developments. With regard to IDW Entertainment (“IDWE”)
specific projects, please note the following to clarify production
entities in that release:
-
“October Faction”: High Park Entertainment (https://www.highparkentertainment.com)
of Toronto is the production company in Canada, and IDWE is the
Distributor.
-
“Wynonna Earp”: Seven24 Films (https://seven24films.com),
headquartered in Calgary, is the production in Canada, and IDWE is the
Distributor.
-
“V-Wars”: As with the October Faction arrangement, High Park
Entertainment is the production company; IDWE is the Distributor.
-
“Locke & Key”: Take 5 Productions (https://www.take5productions.ca)
and Whizbang Films (https://whizbangfilms.com),
through a single purpose production entity in Canada, Matheson
Productions, is the production company; Netflix and IDWE,
collectively, are the Studio.
ABOUT IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS
IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is an integrated media company,
which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW
Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery,
and CTM Media Group Inc., one of North America's largest distributors of
tourism information. Founded in 1999, IDW Media stands proudly at the
forefront of visual entertainment, showcasing a formidable library of
world-renowned licensed brands and creator-owned original IP. Its
diverse array of comic books, graphic novels, and live-action television
shows deliver enjoyment to fans of all ages.
