CLARIFICATION of IDW Media Holdings Discloses Financial and Operational Developments

On Friday, December 21, IDW Media Holdings disclosed financial and operational developments. With regard to IDW Entertainment (“IDWE”) specific projects, please note the following to clarify production entities in that release:

“October Faction”: High Park Entertainment (https://www.highparkentertainment.com) of Toronto is the production company in Canada, and IDWE is the Distributor.

“Wynonna Earp”: Seven24 Films (https://seven24films.com), headquartered in Calgary, is the production in Canada, and IDWE is the Distributor.

“V-Wars”: As with the October Faction arrangement, High Park Entertainment is the production company; IDWE is the Distributor.

“Locke & Key”: Take 5 Productions (https://www.take5productions.ca) and Whizbang Films (https://whizbangfilms.com), through a single purpose production entity in Canada, Matheson Productions, is the production company; Netflix and IDWE, collectively, are the Studio.

ABOUT IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is an integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc., one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information. Founded in 1999, IDW Media stands proudly at the forefront of visual entertainment, showcasing a formidable library of world-renowned licensed brands and creator-owned original IP. Its diverse array of comic books, graphic novels, and live-action television shows deliver enjoyment to fans of all ages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005119/en/