Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLARIFICATION of IDW Media Holdings Discloses Financial and Operational Developments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:01pm CET

On Friday, December 21, IDW Media Holdings disclosed financial and operational developments. With regard to IDW Entertainment (“IDWE”) specific projects, please note the following to clarify production entities in that release:

  • “October Faction”: High Park Entertainment (https://www.highparkentertainment.com) of Toronto is the production company in Canada, and IDWE is the Distributor.
  • “Wynonna Earp”: Seven24 Films (https://seven24films.com), headquartered in Calgary, is the production in Canada, and IDWE is the Distributor.
  • “V-Wars”: As with the October Faction arrangement, High Park Entertainment is the production company; IDWE is the Distributor.
  • “Locke & Key”: Take 5 Productions (https://www.take5productions.ca) and Whizbang Films (https://whizbangfilms.com), through a single purpose production entity in Canada, Matheson Productions, is the production company; Netflix and IDWE, collectively, are the Studio.

ABOUT IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is an integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc., one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information. Founded in 1999, IDW Media stands proudly at the forefront of visual entertainment, showcasing a formidable library of world-renowned licensed brands and creator-owned original IP. Its diverse array of comic books, graphic novels, and live-action television shows deliver enjoyment to fans of all ages.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pQSE key index rises on buying interests
AQ
06:31pEARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:31pOil Drops Sharply on Wall Street, Oversupply Fears
DJ
06:30pUPDATE : Mandatory Share Repurchase
PU
06:24pGREENSPACE BRANDS : appoints a seventh director with significant US and Canadian food experience, and announces that it has entered into a $4 million term debt facility
AQ
06:15pEMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition
PU
06:13pPHILLIPS 66 : Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas Refinery
DJ
06:11pEARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:11pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation – NVDA
BU
06:09pEGYPTIAN FINANCIAL HERMES : Gems Education to increase stake in Egypt schools
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Oil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : SEC Presses for Revenue Clarity
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.