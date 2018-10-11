CLARIFIRE® Receives “Extraordinary Care Award” from Baycare Health

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018 Baycare Health System, a leading not-for-profit health care system in Florida, awarded CLARIFIRE®, an innovative healthcare workflow application, and their internal teams, their Extraordinary Care Award for 2018. The award recognizes Baycare’s multi-disciplinary approach to Managing Clinical Pathways using CLARIFIRE workflow. The specific clinical pathway workflows recognized with this award are Congestive Heart Failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and Total Hip/Knee and Hip Fracture. In just a few months, Baycare has experienced reductions in readmissions, improved outcomes, cost reductions, improved patient care, and organizational visibility into variations by implementing CLARIFIRE workflow automation.

CLARIFIRE workflow takes manual fragmented steps, and scattered critical fields from the EMR, in a discrete disease pathway, and cohesively standardizes and automates the processes using evidence-based care models (pathways) and best practices. Clinical protocols and best practices are monitored across the physician service lines as well as patient experience. Variations in care and costs coupled with focused changes to operational processes are now in a continuous state of improvement. Real time access to relevant, critical data elements has created a better delivery of care experience for the patients and for the care providers, such as physicians.

Baycare, believing in innovation, uses their Navigators and multi-disciplinary teams, to monitor the workflow and provide real-time actionable snapshots to physicians, surgeons and other stakeholders. They report the CLARIFIRE automated views of critical data are invaluable and a game changer for how they make patient care decisions, patient discharge determinations, and medication adjustments through the continuum of care. Baycare plans to expand their pathway workflows with CLARIFIRE across the Baycare Health system for all key service lines. To learn more, contact lwalling@eclarifire.com

About Clarifire

Clarifire® is a privately held, women-owned corporation that offers the CLARIFIRE® workflow and CLARIFIRE HEALTH® solutions. Clarifire is a group of workflow automation experts that created the product CLARIFIRE, a suite of features providing organizations the capability to achieve strategic transformation that is quick and easy to implement. The company has over a decade of experience in both process proficiency and software delivery. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and WBENC certified corporation, Clarifire guides organizations through the chaos and into organizational efficiency. Visit us at www.eclarifire.com or http://bit.ly/clarifirehealth.

