CLARIFIRE® Receives “Extraordinary Care Award” from Baycare Health

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018 Baycare Health System, a leading
not-for-profit health care system in Florida, awarded CLARIFIRE®, an
innovative healthcare workflow application, and their internal teams,
their Extraordinary Care Award for 2018. The award recognizes Baycare’s
multi-disciplinary approach to Managing Clinical Pathways using
CLARIFIRE workflow. The specific clinical pathway workflows recognized
with this award are Congestive Heart Failure, chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease, and Total Hip/Knee and Hip Fracture. In just a few
months, Baycare has experienced reductions in readmissions, improved
outcomes, cost reductions, improved patient care, and organizational
visibility into variations by implementing CLARIFIRE workflow automation.
CLARIFIRE workflow takes manual fragmented steps, and scattered critical
fields from the EMR, in a discrete disease pathway, and cohesively
standardizes and automates the processes using evidence-based care
models (pathways) and best practices. Clinical protocols and best
practices are monitored across the physician service lines as well as
patient experience. Variations in care and costs coupled with focused
changes to operational processes are now in a continuous state of
improvement. Real time access to relevant, critical data elements has
created a better delivery of care experience for the patients and for
the care providers, such as physicians.
Baycare, believing in innovation, uses their Navigators and
multi-disciplinary teams, to monitor the workflow and provide real-time
actionable snapshots to physicians, surgeons and other stakeholders.
They report the CLARIFIRE automated views of critical data are
invaluable and a game changer for how they make patient care decisions,
patient discharge determinations, and medication adjustments through the
continuum of care. Baycare plans to expand their pathway workflows with
CLARIFIRE across the Baycare Health system for all key service lines. To
learn more,
