CLARIUM Lens Launches a Wider Range of Premium Quality Lens Products

08/13/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

  • Clarium Lens introduces a better experience in vision care for its customers through a growing product line
  • Wide array of lens options made from premium engineered polymers can be found on the company’s website

Clarium Lens, a technological innovator in the field of optics, extends its range of Clarium Lux lens products. The Clarium Lux range is designed to address the growing number of vision problems that limit visual perception.

The company offers different lens options for specific applications. Clarium Single Vision lenses are fitted for either reading distance or looking into the distance. Multifocal lenses incorporate the near, intermediate, and distance zones in one lens with smooth transitions. Digital or Blue Light Filter lenses shield the eyes from blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets and other screen devices. Other lens options include High Index, Anti-Glare, Photochromic and Scratch Resistant lenses.

Clarium Lens is committed to providing its customers with trusted, quality lens products that are designed and manufactured with cutting edge technology. Focused on producing high caliber products, Clarium delivers its lenses only after extensive quality checks to ensure quality and comfort in its range of premium lenses.

All Clarium lenses are made from premium engineered polymers formed under strict quality controlled conditions in a medically certified laboratory (ISO 13485). The laboratory employs 1,200 highly experienced staff in the field.

For more information, you can visit the website, www.clariumlens.com. Alternatively, you can reach out through email at info@clariumlens.com.


© Business Wire 2019
