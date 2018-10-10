Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:17pm EDT

STEVENSON, Md., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until November 26, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Alnylam securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection.

According to the complaint, following a September 12, 2018 announcement by an analyst that a review document released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research highlighted greater risk with respect to certain trials of Alnylam’s ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, a potential platform safety risk, and concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO, the value of Alnylam shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Alnylam securities purchased on or after February 15, 2018 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
1925 Old Valley Road
Stevenson, Maryland 21153
Telephone: 410-415-6616
hoffman@browerpiven.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pQATAR FUEL : Woqod opens new petrol station in Old Slata
AQ
08:25pSAFETY INCOME & GROWTH : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
08:24pQSE nears 10,000 levels on strong buying interests
AQ
08:23pRUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch in line to replace Musk as Tesla chairman
RE
08:23pBOYD GAMING : Grandmaster Flash, Queen Nation, Led Zepagain and Mick Adams & The Stones Perform at Cannery’s The Club in November
PU
08:23pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Partners with Live Nation to Provide Talent for Project Inspire - South Korea’s Newest Premier Entertainment Destination
PU
08:23pHAMMER FIBER OPTICS HOLDINGS CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22pSPRINT : Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael
PR
08:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Autoliv, Inc. Investors (ALV)
GL
08:20pAMSCOT : Will Be Recognized in the Children's Safety Village
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.