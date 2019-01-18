Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:37pm EST

STEVENSON, Md., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced on behalf of purchasers of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 28, 2014 through December 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until February 19, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Goldman Sachs securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd. (“1MDB”).

According to the complaint, following a March 7, 2016 article reporting that the U.S. Justice Department had sent a subpoena in connection with a probe linked to 1MDB, a November 8, 2018 article detailing the personal involvement of a Goldman Sachs executive in establishing ties with Malaysia and 1MDB, a November 12, 2018 statement that the Malaysian government would seek a return of $600 million in fees from Goldman Sachs, and December 17, 2018 reports that Malaysia had filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two executives, the value of Goldman Sachs shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Goldman Sachs securities purchased on or after February 28, 2014 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
1925 Old Valley Road
Stevenson, Maryland 21153
Telephone: 410-415-6616
hoffman@browerpiven.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pNOTOX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:06pMARSH & MCLENNAN CO INC STATEMENT RE ACQUISITION : -2-
DJ
01:06pMARSH & MCLENNAN CO INC STATEMENT RE ACQUISITION : Document Update
DJ
01:05pWALT DISNEY CO/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pGRIDIRON BIONUTRIENTS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:04pFERRARI : Club Competizioni GT - Ferrari GT racing cars of the last 30 years return to the track
PU
01:04pMOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Report on Shares Acquired under Repurchase Plan
PU
01:04pA BLAST FROM THE PAST : This Edison Discovery Powers The World's Largest Jet Engine
PU
01:04pRINGING IN 2019 : U.S. Army Veteran Surprised with Mortgage-Free Home in Charleston From Operation FINALLY HOME and Lennar
BU
01:03pCIGNA : Photo of Cigna Building Blessings in a Backpack in Nashville Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
3SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.