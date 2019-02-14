Log in
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

02/14/2019 | 11:05am EST

STEVENSON, Md., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of purchasers of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) Class A common stock during the period between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 11, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Wayfair securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales.

According to the complaint, following a November 1, 2018 press release announcing its financial results, which disclosed that the advertising expenses had skyrocketed, the value of Wayfair shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Wayfair securities purchased on or after August 2, 2018 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
1925 Old Valley Road
Stevenson, Maryland 21153
Telephone: 410-415-6616
hoffman@browerpiven.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
