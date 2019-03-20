Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses from Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) to Contact Brower Piven Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

STEVENSON, Md., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced on behalf of purchasers of Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) (“Vale” or the “Company”) securities during the period between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 29, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Vale securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine, its programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate, and several people were killed and hundreds more were reported as missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão iron ore mine was breached.

According to the complaint, following a January 25, 2019 report that Vale’s tailings dam had burst at its Feijão iron ore mine and several people were killed, January 26, 2019 reports that hundreds of people were still missing, Brazil’s National Mining Agency ordered Vale to suspend operations, and Vale was fined $66.32 million for various violations, and January 28, 2019 report that Brazil’s top prosecutor will pursue criminal charges and securities regulators were investigating, the value of Vale shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Vale securities purchased on or after April 13, 2018 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT: Charles J. Piven
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
1925 Old Valley Road
Stevenson, Maryland 21153
Telephone: 410-415-6616
hoffman@browerpiven.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:53pCompany Profile for Excelero
BU
03:52pAnnual General Meeting of Arion Bank 2019
GL
03:52pGold Reverses Losses After Fed Decision
DJ
03:51pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Safety first - Volvo to add in-car sensors to prevent drunk driving
RE
03:50pREGENCY CENTERS : Lush Cosmetics Introduces Waste-Free Digital Activations at SXSW
PU
03:50pCHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 21 Mar 2019
PU
03:50pSIFCO INDUSTRIES : C Blade – AS 9100D Certified
PU
03:50pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HENLEY JEFFREY
PU
03:48pINMARSAT : in $3.3 billion go-private transatlantic deal talks (March 19)
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.