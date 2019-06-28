Log in
CLASS ACTION DEADLINE CLOUDERA: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately 5 Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Securities Class Action Against Cloudera Inc. – CLDR

06/28/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that approximately five weeks remain to make a motion to serve as lead plaintiff in a class action pending against Cloudera Inc. (“Cloudera” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLDR) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey to recover damages for Cloudera investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the class action, you must move the court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Cloudera securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cloudera CLDR Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (iv) the primary motivation for the Company's merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks' existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); and (v) that the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated.

The truth began to be revealed to the market on April 3, 2018, when, in connection with its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 financial results, the Company provided a disappointing outlook for fiscal 2019.  This news contradicted Defendants' prior positive statements and shocked the market as it had come less than a year after Cloudera went public.  In response, the price of Cloudera common stock fell 40% to $13.29 per share. 

Then on June 5, 2019, Cloudera reported that its first quarter revenues were $187.5 million, but that several customers had elected to "postpone renewal and expansion" of their subscription agreements. At this time, the Company also announced that its losses from operations had ballooned to $103.8 million, roughly double the year-over-year period, and that its CEO, Tom Reilly, would be abruptly retiring from the Company. On this news, the price of Cloudera common stock fell another 40% to just $5.21 per share. 

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
