CLASS ACTION DEADLINE MONDAY for MRCY, MD and FPI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 - April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)

Class Period: February 4, 2016 - July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: MEDNAX, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections. On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)

Class Period: March 16, 2016 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) as a result, Farmland’s earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland’s non-arm’s length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

