CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in ABMD, NFLX, and CARB of Filing Deadlines

09/17/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ABMD, NFLX, and CARB. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)
CLASS PERIOD: 01/31/2019 - 07/31/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the ABMD Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)
CLASS PERIOD: 04/17/2019 - 07/17/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 20, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the NFLX  Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/07/2019 - 07/25/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints about Server Backup VM Edition; and (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019.

To get additional information about the CARB Shareholder Class Action  contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
