Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in TWOU, CURLF, and JE of Filing Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of TWOU, CURLF, and JE. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/26/2018 - 07/30/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (ii) that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s business model was not sustainable; (iv) that the Company would slow its program launches; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the TWOU Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC BB: CURLF)
CLASS PERIOD: 11/21/2018 - 07/22/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 04, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (ii) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (iii) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and (iv) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the CURLF Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)
CLASS PERIOD: 11/09/2017 - 08/19/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:  September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made material misstatements or omissions that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the JE Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
01:42pAT&T : and Local Nonprofits Team Up to Support Youth Mental Health
PU
01:42pAT&T : Find Out What Hispanic Heritage Month Means to AT&T
PU
01:42pWine Enthusiast Names Germany's Mosel Valley As A 2019 Wine Region of the Year Nominee
PR
01:41pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : debuting Carne Asada steak option this week
AQ
01:38pTOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
RE
01:38pU.S. retail gasoline prices jump after Saudi oil attacks
RE
01:38pImpact of Saudi oil outage on crude, product markets
RE
01:38pBattered Saudi oil output to recover in two or three weeks - sources
RE
01:38pU.S. weighing best response to Saudi oil attacks - Pence
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group