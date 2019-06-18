CLASS ACTION REMINDERS for FND, LTHM, PSMT, and AOS: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds FND , LTHM , PSMT , and AOS investors that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of investors against the following public companies and lead plaintiff filing deadlines are approaching.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Class Period: May 23, 2018 - August 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2019

Date Filed: May 20, 2019

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and concealing declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the Company’s asset quality and capital sufficiency,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: October 7, 2018 - May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Date Filed: May 22, 2019

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (1) the termination of a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc., and (2) fulfillment of customer contracts using alternative vendors would adversely affect Livent’s revenues and profit margins.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ IPO- and post-IPO statements about the Company’s business may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Date Filed: May 22, 2019

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing material weaknesses in PriceSmart’s internal controls over financial reporting. More specifically, Defendants admittedly overstated the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balances during the three, six and nine month periods ended November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, and May 31, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, management’s statements about PriceSmart’s immediate sources of liquidity, circumstances surrounding the CEO’s abrupt departure during October 2018, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - May 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2019

Date Filed: May 28, 2019

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed A.O. Smith’s use of a distribution partner to artificially inflate the Company’s sales and gross margins in the Chinese market.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether the matters raised by J Capital Research and Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

