Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.


ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 - July 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/acadia?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)
Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fizz-lawsuit?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: National Beverage Corp.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it “employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita).”  National Beverage asserted that it “utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible.” Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

To learn more about the National Beverage Corp.  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Keeps Power Reliable and Efficient with New Version of EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert
AQ
05:28pINDIA SHOULD BE 10 PER CENT OF OUR GLOBAL REVENUES IN 5-10 YEARS : Cisco CEO 
AQ
05:28pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo scores first competitive goal for Juventus
AQ
05:24pTRACTOR SUPPLY : Sidney​ Tractor Supply partners with Arbor Day Foundation
AQ
05:18pFERRARI : Challenge NA – Tipple and Burrowes crowned champions
PU
05:17pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo scores 1st league goal for Juventus and adds a 2nd
AQ
05:15pCBS : and the Need to Hold Directors Accountable
DJ
05:10pCHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD : Buy a house and get a 'free' BMW in China
AQ
05:08pFERRARI : Singapore Grand Prix - Boredom the winner in Singapore
PU
05:06pBritish Steel blames rising costs, announces 400 layoffs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Billionaire Squire Goes On The Hunt Over H&m
3AMAZON.COM : It's Not All Amazon. Small Stocks Are Powering the Market Higher
4Partnership to develop educational facilities at Military Hospital
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Pritchett to Start No. 3 in Mopar Dodge 1320 ‘An..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.