CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MGTI and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

