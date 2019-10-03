Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, TXT, MDP and FTCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/03/2019 | 10:27am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)
Class Period: January 31, 2019 - July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abiomed-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Abiomed, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Abiomed, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Class Period: January 31, 2018 - October 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/textron-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: During the class period, Textron Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Textron Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)
Class Period: January 31, 2018 - September 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Meredith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Meredith Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Farfetch Limited  (NYSE: FTCH)
Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Farfetch Limited  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Farfetch Limited  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
