CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ACHC and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/11/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)
Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

To learn more about the Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)
Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Huazhu Group Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Huazhu Group Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
