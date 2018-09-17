Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO, PZZA and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Nevro Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Papa John’s International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Papa John’s International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/logmein?wire=3

About the lawsuit: LogMeIn, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

To learn more about the LogMeIn, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:17pBOYD GAMING : Completes Acquisition Of Valley Forge Casino Resort
PR
08:17pTAXCLOUD : Launches National “Gimme TaxCloud :” Ad Campaign
BU
08:17pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
08:16pSententia Capital Delivers Letter to Fellow Schmitt Shareholders
PR
08:16pIOS 12 REVIEW : Free Update Revives Old Phones, Makes Siri Useful
DJ
08:15pINSPIREMD, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:15pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:15pHEICO : 3D-Plus and VPT, Inc. Subsidiaries Supply Mission-Critical Parts for NASA’s ICESat-2 Mission
BU
08:15pSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:13p09.17.18STATEMENT FROM HILTON : Hurricane Florence
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.